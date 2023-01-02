Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Property prices down 17 percent, King marks jubilee with new portrait, Sweden calls for Covid travel restrictions and one killed in New Year's Eve celebrations. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 2 January 2023 08:18 CET
Updated: 2 January 2023 09:54 CET
A new portrait of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has been released to mark the monarch's 50th jubilee. Photo: Thron Ullberg/Kungliga hovstaterna/TT

Property prices down 17 percent since last spring

The recent drop in property prices continued in December, with apartment prices falling 1.5 percent and house prices falling by 2.9 percent, new statistics show.

The price on properties in general dropped by 2.4 percent on average in December, which is a greater decrease than can be explained by usual seasonal patterns, according to statistics from SBAB bank and property site Booli.

Since hitting a peak last spring, prices for apartments and houses together have fallen by around 17 percent.

“Our prognosis has been that property prices will fall by around 20 percent in Sweden as a whole, solely due to the increase in interest rates,” head economist at SBAB, Robert Boije, said in a press statement.

“We’re definitely starting to reach those levels now.”

The biggest drop in house prices can be seen in the Greater Malmö area, with a 21.4 percent drop. Apartment prices have fallen most in northern Sweden, with a 17.2 percent decrease since the peak in spring.

In general, house prices have fallen more than apartment prices, which have fallen by 19 and 14 percent, respectively.

“So far, we’ve seen a greater drop in house prices than apartment prices, with the exception of northern Sweden where apartment prices have fallen slightly more than houses,” Boije explained.

“It’s possible that the high energy prices in the central and southern regions of the country have affected houses more than apartments.”

Swedish vocabulary: sedan i våras – since last spring

Sweden’s king marks 50 year jubilee with new portrait

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s coronation, who is Sweden’s longest-raining monarch. To mark the jubilee, a new portrait has been released of the King.

The photo is taken by photographer Thron Ullberg in the Rikssal at Stockholm Palace, where the King’s coronation took place in September 1973.

The King is pictured next to the so-called Silver Throne, a gift from Swedish statesman Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie to Sweden’s Queen Kristina upon her coronation in Stockholm Cathedral in 1650.

This month, jubilee celebrations will kick off with a dinner at Stockholm Palace, which representatives from each of Sweden’s counties has been invitied to. The King and Queen will also visit all of Sweden’s counties throughout the year.

Swedish vocabulary: längst regerande monark – longest-reigning monarch

Sweden calls for China Covid travel restrictions meeting in EU presidency

EU countries will meet next week to discuss a joint response to travellers from China amid concern over the country’s explosion of Covid cases, new EU presidency holder Sweden announced on Saturday.

“Sweden is seeking a common policy for the entire EU when it comes to the introduction of possible entry restrictions”, the Swedish government said in a statement.

Sweden, which took over the rotating EU presidency on January 1st, said it had called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday.

“It is important that we quickly get the necessary measures in place”, it said.

The government recently decided to give the Public Health Agency the task of evaluating how the infection situation in China may affect Sweden and what measures may be relevant.

Swedish vocabulary: restriktioner – restrictions

One person killed, others injured during Swedish New Year’s Eve celebrations

A man was fatally shot and others injured on New Year’s Eve in Stockholm. In other parts of the country, rockets were fired at people and their homes, according to Swedish police.

A man in his 20s died and several others were injured in a shooting in Vällingby, Stockholm at 7pm on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve rockets were fired during the shooting to create confusion, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Police have confirmed that two more people were shot, but their injuries are minor. No one has yet been arrested.

In other parts of Sweden, people as well as homes and cars were hit by New Year’s Eve rockets.

In Skåne, several people, apartment and cars were fired with rockets. A man was beaten in Burlöv during the evening after telling people to stop shooting rockets.

“We have had some problems with young people setting off fireworks, but nothing serious and we have no injuries. In Trollhättan, there was a bit of a fight after checking a car, which we are now investigating”, Göran Carlbom, on-duty commander of West region police said.

Swedish vocabulary: nyårsafton – New Year’s Eve

