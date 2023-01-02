For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Property prices down 17 percent, King marks jubilee with new portrait, Sweden calls for Covid travel restrictions and one killed in New Year's Eve celebrations. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 2 January 2023 08:18 CET
Updated: 2 January 2023 09:54 CET
A new portrait of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has been released to mark the monarch's 50th jubilee. Photo: Thron Ullberg/Kungliga hovstaterna/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Longer school days, food price plateau in sight, Covid patients highest since January 2021, and government offers tax deferral. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 30 December 2022 08:56 CET
