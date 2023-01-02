For members
What’s next in Swedish politics: Key dates to keep an eye on in 2023
Everything from EU summits to budget bills – here are the key political dates to put in your diary in Sweden this year.
Published: 2 January 2023 07:53 CET
Make sure you don't miss these political events in Sweden. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
Sweden assumes EU Presidency: Top priorities for the next six months
As the country holding the EU presidency, Sweden's most important task will be keeping the European Union (EU) united. But many issues divide EU countries – such as migration, energy, and new sanctions against Russia.
Published: 31 December 2022 14:29 CET
