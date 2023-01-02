What’s next in Swedish politics: Key dates to keep an eye on in 2023

January 1st: Sweden to assume the EU presidency, a task that rotates among the member states every six months. Here’s a list of the top priorities for the next six months with Sweden at the helm.

January 8th-10th: The annual Folk och Försvar (“Society and Defence”) conference to be held at the Sälen ski resort. Expected to attend are as usual some of the top names in the world of security and defence, including Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

January 12th-13th: The EU Commission to visit Sweden.

January 17th: Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to present Sweden’s presidency at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. On the same day, Sweden will chair a meeting of the EU’s finance ministers in Brussels.

January 18th: Party leader debate in the Swedish parliament, the first one of 2023.

January 25th-27th: Informal meeting of the EU’s justice, home affairs and migration ministers in Stockholm.

February 2nd-4th: The Centre Party to hold an extraordinary conference in Helsingborg to elect a new party leader, who will succeed Annie Lööf.

February 9th: The Swedish Central Bank to announce its latest decision on the interest rate, whether to leave it unchanged, raise it or lower it.

February 9th-10th: Summit of the EU’s heads of state and government in Brussels. On the same dates, the EU’s foreign aid ministers will have an informal meeting in Stockholm.

February 15th: The Swedish parliament to debate foreign policy.

February 21st-22nd: Informal meeting of the EU’s energy and transport ministers in Stockholm.

March 1st-2nd: Informal meeting of the EU’s defence ministers in Stockholm.

March 2nd-3rd: Informal meeting of the EU’s foreign affairs ministers in Stockholm.

March 9th-10th: Informal meeting of the EU’s trade ministers in Stockholm.

March 17th-19th: The Liberals’ party conference in Linköping.

March 21st: The deadline for submitting spring bills to parliament before the summer.

March 23rd-24th: Summit of the EU’s heads of state and government in Brussels.

March 24th-25th: The Moderates’ party conference in Karlstad.

April 14th-15th: The Christian Democrats’ party conference in Örebro.

April 17th: The government to present its spring budget bill.

April 18th-19th: Informal meeting of the EU’s climate ministers in Stockholm.

April 26th: The Central Bank to announce its latest decision on the interest rate.

April 28th-29th: Informal meeting of the EU’s finance ministers and central bank bosses in Stockholm.

May 4th-5th: Informal meeting of the EU’s ministers of employment and health in Stockholm.

May 31st-June 3rd: Järva Week, the annual political festival in Stockholm’s northern suburbs.

June 6th: The national day of Sweden and 500 years since Gustav Vasa was elected King of Sweden.

June 11th-13th: Informal meeting of the EU’s agriculture and fishery ministers in Stockholm.

June 14th: Party leader debate in parliament.

June 21st: The last day of parliament before the summer recess.

June 22nd: Informal meeting of EU ministers in Stockholm.

June 27th-July 1st: Sweden’s annual political festival Almedalen Week in Visby.

June 29th-30th: Summit of the EU’s heads of state and government in Brussels.

June 29th: The Central Bank to announce its latest decision on the interest rate.

July 1st: Spain takes over the EU presidency from Sweden.

July 11th-12th: Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

July 31st: The deadline for an ongoing inquiry into potentially introducing labour market testing for work permits.

September 1st: A reform of Sweden’s system of coordination numbers to come into force. Click here to read more about it in The Local’s article.

September 12th: Parliament reopens after the summer recess.

September 15th: 50 years since Carl XVI Gustaf became King of Sweden.

September 20th: The government to present its budget bill.

September 23rd: The Central Bank to announce its latest decision on the interest rate.

September 28th-October 1st: The Centre Party’s conference in Örebro.

October 18th: Party leader debate in parliament.

October 19th-22nd: The Moderates’ party conference in Umeå

October 26th-27th: Summit of the EU’s heads of state and government in Brussels.

November 10th-12nd: The Christian Democrats’ party conference in Helsingborg.

November 15th: The Swedish parliament to debate EU politics.

November 17th-19th: The Green Party’s conference in Örebro. The Liberals will hold their party conference in Linköping on the same dates.

November 23rd: The Central Bank to announce its latest decision on the interest rate.

November 23rd-26th: The Sweden Democrats’ party conference. Location to be announced.

December 14th-15th: Summit of the EU’s heads of state and government in Brussels.

The dates above are based on information provided by Swedish news agency TT, with a couple of extra dates that readers of The Local may be particularly interested in.