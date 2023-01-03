For members
CULTURE
The month ahead: What’s happening in Sweden in January?
From defence conferences to sports competitions, here are some of the key dates and events to keep an eye on in Sweden in January 2023.
Published: 3 January 2023 10:11 CET
The World Men's Handball Championship is set to take olace in Sweden in January. Pictured here are Sweden's Jim Gottfridsson och North Macedonia's Marko Miševski at the 2021 World Championship. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
For members
SWEDEN ELECTS
What’s next in Swedish politics: Key dates to keep an eye on in 2023
Everything from EU summits to budget bills – here are the key political dates to put in your diary in Sweden this year.
Published: 2 January 2023 07:53 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments