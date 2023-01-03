Weather warnings map: Heavy snowfall set to batter southern Sweden

According to SMHI meteorologist Marcus Letalick, the institute has issued “four separate warnings covering different areas”.

More specifically, areas of northern Götaland and southern Svealand are expected to see major snowfall over the next few days, which could cause issues for drivers and public transport.

Northern Götaland has an orange warning for wind and snowfall throughout Wednesday, with less severe yellow warnings issued for northern Bohuslän, southern Svealand, parts of Västra Götaland and central Småland.

“These cover roughly the same time period,” Letalick explained, “And it’s the same weather system affecting them all.”

The entire affected area stretches from Stockholm and Torsby in Värmland, down to Växjö and north of Göteborg on Wednesday. The warnings for southern Svealand and northern Götaland also apply for Thursday morning.

The cities of Karlstad, Örebro and Stockholm are all in a yellow-warning area, with Norrköping, Trollhättan and Jönköping in the orange-warning area. See map below for the exact areas affected.

The more severe orange warning refers to a “very limited accessibility” on roads, with the yellow warning referring to “limited accessibility”. Image: Johan Hallnäs/TT

“Snowfall will start on Wednesday morning, and continue throughout Wednesday into Thursday,” Letalick said. “In the rest of Götaland we will also see precipitation, but here it will fall as rain.”

In Northern Götaland, where an orange warning has been issued, 15-30 centimetres of snow is expected. Here, SMHI warns that there could be issues on the roads due to ice, slush and bad visibility. Areas with overground electricity wires could also see power cuts, which could affect the phone signal in the area.

In the other affected areas, only between 5-15 centimetres of snow is expected.