Austria
Weather warnings map: Heavy snowfall set to batter southern Sweden

Large parts of southern Sweden have been told to brace for heavy snowfall, with national weather agency SMHI issuing orange and yellow warnings over Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 3 January 2023 11:58 CET
Expect slushy conditions on the roads in southern Sweden this week. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

According to SMHI meteorologist Marcus Letalick, the institute has issued “four separate warnings covering different areas”.

More specifically, areas of northern Götaland and southern Svealand are expected to see major snowfall over the next few days, which could cause issues for drivers and public transport.

Northern Götaland has an orange warning for wind and snowfall throughout Wednesday, with less severe yellow warnings issued for northern Bohuslän, southern Svealand, parts of Västra Götaland and central Småland.

“These cover roughly the same time period,” Letalick explained, “And it’s the same weather system affecting them all.”

The entire affected area stretches from Stockholm and Torsby in Värmland, down to Växjö and north of Göteborg on Wednesday. The warnings for southern Svealand and northern Götaland also apply for Thursday morning.

The cities of Karlstad, Örebro and Stockholm are all in a yellow-warning area, with Norrköping, Trollhättan and Jönköping in the orange-warning area. See map below for the exact areas affected.

The more severe orange warning refers to a “very limited accessibility” on roads, with the yellow warning referring to “limited accessibility”. Image: Johan Hallnäs/TT

“Snowfall will start on Wednesday morning, and continue throughout Wednesday into Thursday,” Letalick said. “In the rest of Götaland we will also see precipitation, but here it will fall as rain.”

In Northern Götaland, where an orange warning has been issued, 15-30 centimetres of snow is expected. Here, SMHI warns that there could be issues on the roads due to ice, slush and bad visibility. Areas with overground electricity wires could also see power cuts, which could affect the phone signal in the area.

In the other affected areas, only between 5-15 centimetres of snow is expected.

WEATHER

More snow on the way for much of Sweden

Most of Sweden is experiencing sub-zero temperatures and more snow is on the way on Friday, Sweden's Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) warns.

Published: 9 December 2022 10:00 CET
“In most areas we’re likely to see quite light snowfall, in others it’s going to be more serious,” SMHI meterologist Sandra Fyrstedt said.

Between 5 and 15 centimetres of snowfall are expected in the northernmost areas of Halland county as well as large parts of Västra Götaland county this morning, leading SMHI to issue a yellow warning for these areas.

In southern Västra Götaland there could be stronger flurries of snowfall throughout Friday, Fyrstedt said.

Accidents and treacherous conditions can also be expected as a result of the snowfall.

Just after 8am on Friday morning, a bus tipped over in western Hisingen in Gothenburg due to the adverse weather conditions. According to police there were between 20 and 25 passengers on board, none of whom suffered injuries.

“Luckily, no one appears to have been injured,” said Hans-Jörgen Ostler, press spokesperson from the western region’s police service.

“We’ve had a lot of traffic accidents,” he said, “it’s slippy out on the roads, so drivers need to take into account the fact that there are different weather conditions today than there were compared with last week.”

“Serious accidents can also occur at low speeds,” he added.

According to SMHI, it’s difficult to say which areas will see the most snowfall over the next few days.

“There are now large areas of snowfall which will be covering the country, rather strips of snowfall which will be stronger in some areas,” Fyrstedt said.

SMHI has also issued a snow warning for parts of the Västerbotten county coastline, with serious snowfall expected over the course of Friday morning.

“That warning will probably be extended over the weekend,” Fyrstedt said. “There is still serious snowfall coming in over the Skellefteå bay and in towards land.”

Snow is also expected on Saturday and Sunday across the country – but still in relatively small amounts in most areas. The sub-zero temperatures look here to stay, however.

“In southern Sweden we can expect negative temperatures up to a few degrees above zero down in Skåne, Blekinge, Öland and Gotland,” Fyrstedt said.

“Up over Norrland temperatures will be between -5 and -15 degrees, generally speaking.”

