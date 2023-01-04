Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FAMILY

Five Swedish children’s songs international parents will inevitably have to learn

You can't hide, and you can't even run. Sooner or later, even international parents will learn these Swedish children's songs. You may as well start now.

Published: 4 January 2023 10:22 CET
Five Swedish children's songs international parents will inevitably have to learn
Babblarna. Extra points if you can name the characters. Photo: Hatten Förlag

Babblarnas vaggvisa

“Kom lilla du, kudden väntar nu. Inte läsa mer, Babba, dags att lägga sig.”

Come little one, the pillow awaits. No more reading, Babba, it’s time to go to bed – this repetitive modern lullaby is deceptively simple and soothing, loved and hated in equal measure by parents in Sweden. 

Loved, because it puts the most energetic of babies to sleep. Hated, because afterwards, you’ll be lying there in the dark in your own bed, the lyrics playing softly but insistently on repeat in your head. When you finally remember the order of the characters and their pre-bedtime activities (hint: it’s Babba [reading], Bibbi [listening], Bobbo [playing], Dadda [climbing], Diddi [drawing], Doddo [getting up to mischief]), congratulations, you’ve made it as a parent in Sweden.

The characters were originally created in the 1980s to facilitate children’s language development, but they got a rebirth in the 2000s with a television series for SVT and several new songs. Your children will be able to name them all and they will expect you to do the same. Who knew parenthood was this joyous.

Ekorrn satt i granen

Alice Tegnér is a name you need to know, because she’s the woman who’s to thank or blame for most of the Swedish children’s musical canon. Born in 1864, she was a music teacher from the town of Karlshamn in southern Sweden and composer of some of the country’s most well-known children’s songs. 

This one is about a squirrel who, just as he was sitting down in a spruce to peel some pine cones, gets startled by the sound of children, falls from his branch and hurts his fluffy tail. That’s it, that’s the plot.

Mors lilla Olle

Another one of Tegnér’s greatest hits, this one tells the story of Olle, who runs into a bear when out picking bilberries. To cut a long story short: he feeds the bilberries to the bear, his mother screams and the bear runs off, Olle gets upset that mummy scared his ostensibly only friend.

It’s based on a true story. In 1850, newspapers wrote about how Jon Ersson, then one year and seven months, met a couple of bear cubs at Sörsjön, Dalarna, and fell asleep next to them in the lingon shrubs. Ersson in his 30s emigrated to Minnesota where he was hit by lightning and died. Luck only lasts so long.

Prästens lilla kråka

Prästens lilla kråka, the priest’s little crow (optionally mormors/farmors lilla kråka – grandma’s little crow, or whoever wants to claim the crow), wanted to go for a ride but no one was around to give her a lift. So she took matters into her own hands, but, presumably lacking a driving licence, she slid THIS way and then she slid THAT way and then she slid DOWN into the ditch. Sung while rocking the child to one side, to the other side and then playfully dropping them to the floor.

It often also makes an appearance as a dance around the Maypole on Midsummer’s Eve. 

Lille katt

Astrid Lindgren is not only one of the world’s most famous children’s authors, she is also behind many of the most well-known Swedish songs for children, featuring her beloved characters.

This one starts off “Lille katt, lille katt, lille söte katta. Vet du att, vet du att, det är mörkt om natta” (little cat, little cat, little sweet cat. Do you know, do you know, it’s dark at night – it rhymes in Swedish), followed by similar verses about other animals and family members. It is sung by Ida, the little sister of prankster Emil in the books and films about Emil of Lönneberga. Jazz musician Georg Riedel composed the music, as well as the music for several other Lindgren movies.

Other famous tunes by Lindgren include Här kommer Pippi Långstrump, Idas sommarvisa, Luffarvisan, Jag är en fattig bonddräng, Mors lilla lathund and Världens bästa Karlsson.

These five songs do not even begin to form an exhaustive list of Sweden’s wide, wide, wide repertoire of children’s songs. Which ones can you not get out of your head? Let us know in the comments below!

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CULTURE

The month ahead: What’s happening in Sweden in January?

From defence conferences to sports competitions, here are some of the key dates and events to keep an eye on in Sweden in January 2023.

Published: 3 January 2023 10:11 CET
The month ahead: What's happening in Sweden in January?

January 3rd: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, to discuss the Swedish EU presidency.

January 3rd-13th: Sweden’s men’s national football team to travel to Portugal to play Finland (January 9th) and Iceland (January 12th).

January 4th: Sweden to play the Czech Republic in the World Junior Championship in ice hockey. The match starts at 8.30pm and will be broadcast by SVT.

January 5th: The final of the World Junior Championship in ice hockey, which may or may not feature Sweden.

January 8th-10th: The annual Folk och Försvar (“Society and Defence”) conference to be held at the Sälen ski resort. Expected to attend are as usual some of the top names in the world of security and defence, including Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

January 11th-29th: The World Championship in men’s handball to take place in Sweden and Poland. This is a popular sport in Sweden, who won the silver in the last World Championship and the gold medal in the last European Championship.

January 12th-13th: The EU Commission to visit Sweden.

January 16th: Sweden’s annual sports gala, Idrottsgalan, to be held at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

January 17th: Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to present Sweden’s presidency at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. On the same day, Sweden will chair a meeting of the EU’s finance ministers in Brussels.

January 18th: Party leader debate in the Swedish parliament, the first one of 2023.

January 23rd: Swedish movie awards Guldbaggegalan to be held at Cirkus in Stockholm.

January 25th-27th: Informal meeting of the EU’s justice, home affairs and migration ministers in Stockholm.

January 27th: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to hold a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm to kick off celebrations of this year of the King’s 50th jubilee. All of Sweden’s county leaders have been invited, and they are also allowed to bring influential people from their respective regions.

January 27th-February 5th: Gothenburg Film Festival to take place in Sweden’s second largest city.

January 31st: The government has asked DIGG, the Agency for Digital Government, to analyse how a state-issued e-ID (a new, state-run alternative to BankID) could be created and maintained. The agency must present their report to the government by this date.

SHOW COMMENTS