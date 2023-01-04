Snowstorm hits southern Sweden: up to 30 centimetres expected

On Wednesday morning, national weather agency SMHI had an orange warning in place for the northern Götaland region, which includes the cities Uddevalla, Trollhättan, Skövde, Jönköping, Linköping and Norrköping.

An orange warning is the second most serious on a three-point scale from yellow to red, and means that people living in these areas could expect for example blocked roads, traffic delays and likely power blackouts in areas that rely on aerial cables.

The alert is expected to be in place from 6am on Wednesday until Thursday noon, with a forecast of 15-30 centimetres of snow. With temperatures hovering around 0C, the snow is expected to be “heavy”, writes SMHI, and in some parts it may instead rain.

“It won’t be too much fun to be out and about on Thursday,” SMHI meteorologist Anders Wettergren told Swedish news agency TT on Wednesday morning.

A slightly less serious yellow warning includes the cities Karlstad, Örebro, Eskilstuna, Västerås, Södertälje and southern parts of Stockholm, as well as parts of the Småland region and the west coast north of Gothenburg.

