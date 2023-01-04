Read news from:
Snowstorm hits southern Sweden: up to 30 centimetres expected

A snowstorm is set to hit large parts of southern Sweden on Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected. Here’s what we know so far.

Published: 4 January 2023 07:16 CET
There could be traffic delays and power blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

On Wednesday morning, national weather agency SMHI had an orange warning in place for the northern Götaland region, which includes the cities Uddevalla, Trollhättan, Skövde, Jönköping, Linköping and Norrköping.

An orange warning is the second most serious on a three-point scale from yellow to red, and means that people living in these areas could expect for example blocked roads, traffic delays and likely power blackouts in areas that rely on aerial cables.

The alert is expected to be in place from 6am on Wednesday until Thursday noon, with a forecast of 15-30 centimetres of snow. With temperatures hovering around 0C, the snow is expected to be “heavy”, writes SMHI, and in some parts it may instead rain.

“It won’t be too much fun to be out and about on Thursday,” SMHI meteorologist Anders Wettergren told Swedish news agency TT on Wednesday morning.

A slightly less serious yellow warning includes the cities Karlstad, Örebro, Eskilstuna, Västerås, Södertälje and southern parts of Stockholm, as well as parts of the Småland region and the west coast north of Gothenburg.

Keep up to date with all current weather alerts on SMHI’s website HERE.

Weather warnings map: Heavy snowfall set to batter southern Sweden

Large parts of southern Sweden have been told to brace for heavy snowfall, with national weather agency SMHI issuing orange and yellow warnings over Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 3 January 2023 11:58 CET
According to SMHI meteorologist Marcus Letalick, the institute has issued “four separate warnings covering different areas”.

More specifically, areas of northern Götaland and southern Svealand are expected to see major snowfall over the next few days, which could cause issues for drivers and public transport.

Northern Götaland has an orange warning for wind and snowfall throughout Wednesday, with less severe yellow warnings issued for northern Bohuslän, southern Svealand, parts of Västra Götaland and central Småland.

“These cover roughly the same time period,” Letalick explained, “And it’s the same weather system affecting them all.”

The entire affected area stretches from Stockholm and Torsby in Värmland, down to Växjö and north of Göteborg on Wednesday. The warnings for southern Svealand and northern Götaland also apply for Thursday morning.

The cities of Karlstad, Örebro and Stockholm are all in a yellow-warning area, with Norrköping, Trollhättan and Jönköping in the orange-warning area. See map below for the exact areas affected.

The more severe orange warning refers to a “very limited accessibility” on roads, with the yellow warning referring to “limited accessibility”. Image: Johan Hallnäs/TT

“Snowfall will start on Wednesday morning, and continue throughout Wednesday into Thursday,” Letalick said. “In the rest of Götaland we will also see precipitation, but here it will fall as rain.”

In Northern Götaland, where an orange warning has been issued, 15-30 centimetres of snow is expected. Here, SMHI warns that there could be issues on the roads due to ice, slush and bad visibility. Areas with overground electricity wires could also see power cuts, which could affect the phone signal in the area.

In the other affected areas, only between 5-15 centimetres of snow is expected.

