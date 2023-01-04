For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A snowstorm, electricity bills, possible new Covid travel restrictions and much more. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Published: 4 January 2023 06:27 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photo: AP Photo/Francois Mori
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish startups hit hard by financial crisis, Swedish PM set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, possible travel restrictions on China, and the statistics are in from the first day of Sweden's wolf hunt. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 3 January 2023 06:12 CET
Updated: 3 January 2023 07:14 CET
Updated: 3 January 2023 07:14 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments