TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

A snowstorm, electricity bills, possible new Covid travel restrictions and much more. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 06:27 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photo: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Snow alert as up to 30 centimetres set to fall in southern Sweden

Large parts of southern Sweden have been told to brace for a snow storm which weather agency SMHI expects will move in across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, an orange warning was in place in northern Götaland, which includes the cities Uddevalla, Trollhättan, Skövde, Jönköping, Linköping and Norrköping. SMHI warned that 15-30 centimetres of snow could fall overnight.

A slightly less serious yellow warning includes the cities Karlstad, Örebro, Eskilstuna, Västerås, Södertälje and southern parts of Stockholm, as well as parts of the Småland region and the west coast north of Gothenburg. Check all current weather alerts on SMHI’s website HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

King criticises Sweden’s order of succession change

King Carl XVI Gustaf has again criticised a decades-old change to the constitution which meant his daughter Victoria became heir to the throne instead of his son Carl Philip. He made the comments in a new documentary by public broadcaster SVT.

In 1980, the Swedish Act of Succession was changed to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne. The change was made retroactively, so the then three-year-old Victoria was “promoted” past her seven-month-old brother Carl Philip.

The King was against the change at the time, and in the documentary he tells SVT: “My son was born and then all of a sudden you changed it and he lost it. It’s quite strange. I think it is unfair.

“Laws that work retroactively are tricky. It seems crazy. I still think so.”

Swedish vocabulary: an heir to the throne – en tronarvinge

Swedish PM on his meeting with Emmanuel Macron

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told media he had a “great” bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Sweden’s EU presidency.

“[The conversation was] open, reasoning, curious, but also, as is often the case, a clear, French stance,” he told Swedish newswire TT after the meeting on Tuesday.

He said the discussion focused on the top priorities for the next six months, including the climate and the economy, but also the situation in Ukraine. They also talked about nuclear power, which Sweden’s new right-wing government wants to invest in.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

What we know about Sweden’s plans to restrict travel from China

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has asked the government to prepare to introduce rules to restrict travel from China, due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The agency proposes that travellers from China over the age of 12 who are so-called “third country” citizens, meaning people resident outside of the EU/EEA and Switzerland, be required to present a negative Covid-19 test before entering Sweden.

Sweden has already, as EU presidency holder, called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday to discuss a common EU policy on entry restrictions due to the rapid increase in new Covid cases in China.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the proposed new rules.

Swedish vocabulary: a traveller – en resenär

What did Santa bring you for Christmas? Electricity bills

Many homeowners in Sweden will find an uncomfortably large electricity bill in their mail this week, after prices soared to record levels in the month of December.

An average detached home in the so-called “Electricity Area 4” (southern Sweden, the one region where the record of 3.05 kronor per kilowatt hour, set in August, still stands) that consumes 20,000 kWh per year can expect to be billed almost 9,800 kronor, according to calculations by the TT news agency.

An equivalent household in Electricity Area 3 could have to pay 9,700 kronor, and people in Electricity Areas 1 and 2 (northern Sweden) around 8,000 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: an electricity bill – en elräkning

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish startups hit hard by financial crisis, Swedish PM set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, possible travel restrictions on China, and the statistics are in from the first day of Sweden's wolf hunt. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 3 January 2023 06:12 CET
Updated: 3 January 2023 07:14 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish business boom takes a tumble amid financial crisis

The 2022 downturn hit Swedish startups hard. The number of businesses founded that year fell six percent compared to 2021, reports news agency TT, citing statistics from the Swedish Companies Registration Office compiled by software firm Visma Spcs.

In total, 71,140 new businesses were started in 2022, with northern region Norrbotten the only one seeing an increase (of 12 percent). On the Baltic Sea island of Gotland, the number of new businesses fell by 18 percent – the largest decrease in the country.

Swedish vocabulary: a business – ett företag

Swedish PM to meet Macron

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to travel to Paris on Tuesday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. According to a statement issued by the Swedish government the two leaders will discuss the Swedish EU presidency, which runs for the next six months. Here’s some of the issues they might talk about.

They are expected to hold a joint press conference at the Élysée Palace at 1pm.

Swedish vocabulary: a joint press conference – en gemensam pressträff

Sweden gets ready to restrict travel from China

Sweden is preparing to possibly introduce travel restriction on people coming to Sweden from China. This could for example include negative Covid-19 tests.

“The government has ordered the Public Health Agency to analyse the situation in China and the consequences for Sweden, as well as suggest measures, including possible entry restrictions,” Health Minister Jakob Forssmed said in a statement.

Sweden has already, as EU presidency holder, called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday to discuss a common EU policy on entry restrictions due to the rapid increase in new Covid cases in China.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Ten wolves shot on first day of Sweden’s cull

Sweden’s annual wolf hunt – the biggest yet according to TT, with authorities having given hunters permission to kill in total 75 wolves – got under way on Monday.

By 4pm, ten wolves had been killed, according to hunting magazine Svensk jakt.

The number of wolves in Sweden has grown since the end of the last millennium, with the current number (460 according to the last count) the highest since records began.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf hunt – en vargjakt

New rules: Why you now need to register your cat in Sweden

From January 2nd, cat owners in Sweden must register their pets with the Swedish Board of Agriculture (Jordbruksverket), in order to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners. Here’s an article explaining the rules in further detail.

In order to register a cat with the Board of Agriculture, the animal must have an approved form of ID, such as a microchip or tattoo. Registration costs 40 kronor if carried out digitally and paying by Swish, or 100 kronor if owners opt to fill in a paper form instead or are not able to pay by Swish.

This payment fee is earmarked for upkeep and administration of the registry.

Swedish vocabulary: a cat – en katt

Busy road closed after crash

The E4 motorway between Uppsala and Stockholm was closed in northbound direction on Tuesday morning, after a pile-up involving four to five cars, according to local newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning. The road was expected to be closed between Rosersberg and Stora Wäsby until 9.30am on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a motorway – en motorväg

