Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Snow alert as up to 30 centimetres set to fall in southern Sweden

Large parts of southern Sweden have been told to brace for a snow storm which weather agency SMHI expects will move in across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, an orange warning was in place in northern Götaland, which includes the cities Uddevalla, Trollhättan, Skövde, Jönköping, Linköping and Norrköping. SMHI warned that 15-30 centimetres of snow could fall overnight.

A slightly less serious yellow warning includes the cities Karlstad, Örebro, Eskilstuna, Västerås, Södertälje and southern parts of Stockholm, as well as parts of the Småland region and the west coast north of Gothenburg. Check all current weather alerts on SMHI’s website HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

King criticises Sweden’s order of succession change

King Carl XVI Gustaf has again criticised a decades-old change to the constitution which meant his daughter Victoria became heir to the throne instead of his son Carl Philip. He made the comments in a new documentary by public broadcaster SVT.

In 1980, the Swedish Act of Succession was changed to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne. The change was made retroactively, so the then three-year-old Victoria was “promoted” past her seven-month-old brother Carl Philip.

The King was against the change at the time, and in the documentary he tells SVT: “My son was born and then all of a sudden you changed it and he lost it. It’s quite strange. I think it is unfair.

“Laws that work retroactively are tricky. It seems crazy. I still think so.”

Swedish vocabulary: an heir to the throne – en tronarvinge

Swedish PM on his meeting with Emmanuel Macron

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told media he had a “great” bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Sweden’s EU presidency.

“[The conversation was] open, reasoning, curious, but also, as is often the case, a clear, French stance,” he told Swedish newswire TT after the meeting on Tuesday.

He said the discussion focused on the top priorities for the next six months, including the climate and the economy, but also the situation in Ukraine. They also talked about nuclear power, which Sweden’s new right-wing government wants to invest in.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

What we know about Sweden’s plans to restrict travel from China

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has asked the government to prepare to introduce rules to restrict travel from China, due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The agency proposes that travellers from China over the age of 12 who are so-called “third country” citizens, meaning people resident outside of the EU/EEA and Switzerland, be required to present a negative Covid-19 test before entering Sweden.

Sweden has already, as EU presidency holder, called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday to discuss a common EU policy on entry restrictions due to the rapid increase in new Covid cases in China.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the proposed new rules.

Swedish vocabulary: a traveller – en resenär

What did Santa bring you for Christmas? Electricity bills

Many homeowners in Sweden will find an uncomfortably large electricity bill in their mail this week, after prices soared to record levels in the month of December.

An average detached home in the so-called “Electricity Area 4” (southern Sweden, the one region where the record of 3.05 kronor per kilowatt hour, set in August, still stands) that consumes 20,000 kWh per year can expect to be billed almost 9,800 kronor, according to calculations by the TT news agency.

An equivalent household in Electricity Area 3 could have to pay 9,700 kronor, and people in Electricity Areas 1 and 2 (northern Sweden) around 8,000 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: an electricity bill – en elräkning