What to do if you can’t pay your electricity bill in Sweden
Many people across Sweden will be receiving sky-high energy bills over the next few days, following high rates in December and a higher-than-average usage for many over the Christmas period. What options do you have if you're not able to pay?
Published: 4 January 2023 13:45 CET
What options do you have if you can't pay your electricity bill? Photo: Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix/TT
What could happen to Swedish food prices in 2023?
The price of groceries is predicted to keep increasing in the new year, although experts believe that prices could begin to plateau in the second half of 2023.
Published: 30 December 2022 11:18 CET
