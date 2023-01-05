Sweden to announce decision on potential Covid-19 travel restrictions

In a statement, the Public Health Agency announced that it has asked the government to prepare to introduce legislation that would require travellers from China to show a recent negative test against Covid-19.

Sweden has already, as EU presidency holder, called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday to discuss a common EU policy on entry restrictions due to the rapid increase in new Covid cases in China.

What do we know so far?

The Public Health Agency didn’t provide a specific date at which the new requirement would come into place, as the official legislation needs to be in place before it can be implemented.

It did, however, say that it proposes the requirement last for three weeks from the date of implementation.

This is due to a few factors, it states, partly the fact that China has seen increased spread of infection since the beginning of December 2022 when it lessened restrictions somewhat, and partly due to the fact that there is not enough data on which variants of the virus are currently spreading in China and whether these are better able to evade vaccine protection.

It further states that Chinese travel restrictions are due to change on January 8th, after being strict throughout the pandemic, which the Public Health Agency expect will lead to a sharp increase in travel from China.

Another factor which could be affecting this is the fact that one of the biggest social events in the Chinese calendar, Lunar New Year, takes place on the 22nd January, which will involve a lot of travel both to and from China, and the potential to spread the virus further.

Note that this does not mean that restrictions are currently in place, but it would be reasonable to expect restrictions to be introduced within the next week.

Therefore, if you are planning to travel to Sweden from China, it may be smart to factor the possibility of having to provide a negative test in to your plans.

Will there be a travel ban or vaccine requirement?

The government has not yet mentioned introducing a flat travel ban for travellers from China, such as the non-EU travel ban which was in place for much of the pandemic, which meant that even fully vaccinated travellers were unable to enter Sweden.

At the time of writing, it has only discussed introducing a negative test requirement – no vaccine requirement and no travel ban, although that doesn’t rule out the possibility that these could be introduced for travellers from China in the future.

What do you mean by a ‘negative test result’?

The Public Health Agency has proposed that the requirement cover travellers from China over the age of 12 who are so-called “third country” citizens, meaning people resident outside of the EU/EEA and Switzerland.

Although the Public Health Agency doesn’t state in its statement how it will define a negative test result, previous test requirements stated that a negative Covid-19 test must have been carried out no more than 48 hours before arriving in Sweden, leaving long-distance travellers with tight margins.

In addition to this, PCR, LAMP, TMA and antigen tests were all accepted by the Public Health Agency in December 2021, although they needed to be carried out by a medical professional – so at-home test kits were not valid.

Some other travellers were exempt from the requirements, such as children under 12 years old, diplomats, people travelling for urgent family reasons (such as a serious illness or a death in the family), Swedish citizens and foreign citizens resident in Sweden.

Again, we cannot confirm that all of these groups will be exempt this time when the new test requirement is introduced – this is only a guide as to what requirements the government could introduce based on previous requirements.

Another important point to note is that, previously, Covid-19 travel restrictions have only applied to the country you enter Sweden from, not the country where your journey originated, meaning that it is possible that travellers from China who travel to Sweden via another (“third”) country (such as Denmark, for example) could be subject to travel restrictions from the third country instead, rather than travel restrictions from China.

Having said that, in the agency’s statement, it writes that this is part of a “common response at the EU level”, which, it states, is preparation for a common EU plan to require a negative test for travellers from China entering the EU/EEA/Schengen.

This means that travellers from China via another EU country would most likely to have to provide a negative test at their point of entry to the EU regardless.

Will the government extend this test requirement to any other countries?

Currently, there are no signs that the government is planning to extend the test requirement to other countries. Its statement, as well as the Public Health Agency’s recommendation to introduce testing for travellers from China, only specifically refer to China due to the “increased and extensive spread of Covid-19 in the country”.

Unless other countries start to report similarly extensive Covid-19 outbreaks, it appears unlikely that the test requirement would be extended.

How much effect will this actually have?

“This should be seen as a possible infection control measure due to the fact that we don’t have much information on the epidemiological situation in China,” Public Health Agency department head Sara Byfors said.

“Not least, it would be relevant if there are other variants of the virus circulating there than in those in other parts of the world.”

Although the spread of Covid-19 is also high in Sweden, the Public Health Agency does not believe that an increase in travellers from China will affect the spread of infection in Sweden significantly. However, it states, a negative test requirement could delay or stop the introduction of a new variant to Sweden, lessening the burden on Swedish healthcare.

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden. We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website before travelling, which will be updated if a test requirement is implemented.

Travellers should also note that entry to Sweden is always at the discretion of the individual border officer, and entry rules may change at short notice. The Local cannot guarantee you will be granted permission to cross the border into Sweden. You are welcome to email our editorial team at [email protected] if you have questions, but please be aware that we cannot confirm that you will be able to travel to Sweden, and we may not be able to reply to every email.