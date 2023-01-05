For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Hospitals under pressure, more properties up for sale in Sweden than last year, hundreds of Brits told to leave Sweden and much more. Here's the news on Thursday.
Published: 5 January 2023 06:53 CET
Twice as many homes as last year are up for sale in Sweden. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A snowstorm, electricity bills, possible new Covid travel restrictions and much more. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Published: 4 January 2023 06:27 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments