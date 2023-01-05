Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Hospitals under pressure, more properties up for sale in Sweden than last year, hundreds of Brits told to leave Sweden and much more. Here's the news on Thursday.

Published: 5 January 2023 06:53 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Twice as many homes as last year are up for sale in Sweden. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Looking to buy a new home? There’s a lot to choose from

More than twice as many homes as last year are up for sale on Swedish property site Hemnet. In the first week of 2023, a total of 12,477 apartments and 8,114 detached homes were being advertised on the site, reports Swedish news agency TT.

In Stockholm there are 3,867 apartments available (up 52 percent on the same week last year), 1,839 in Västra Götaland (up 55 percent) and 1,705 in Skåne (up 168 percent) – Sweden’s three big city regions, with the latter two home to Gothenburg and Malmö.

Swedish vocabulary: a detached home – en villa (not necessarily posh in Swedish)

Swedish healthcare battles winter wave of viruses

Several hospitals in Sweden report that they’re under serious pressure this winter, amid a wave of various infections such as Covid, influenza and RSV (which mainly affects children), plus winter-related injuries such as people falling and slipping on the ice.

Västra Götaland, Värmland, Blekinge and Enköping Hospital on Wednesday increased their level of preparedness to level two on a three-point scale, with the latter telling TT the situation is more strained than at any other point during the entire pandemic.

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus

Snow storm ends – but get ready for more snow

A snow storm that battered large parts of southern Sweden on Wednesday and into the night subsided on Thursday morning, said meteorologists at the SMHI weather agency.

But more snow is set to move in later this week, with around 5-10 centimetres of snow set to fall in large parts of southern region Götaland, an SMHI meteorologist told TT.

Some of that snow could instead come down as rain in Skåne and the west coast.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

More than 1,000 Brits ordered to leave Sweden since Brexit

Data published recently by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, reveals that about 2,250 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022 – with around half of this number from Sweden alone.

While France was responsible for the highest proportion of leave orders to non-EU citizens, it is Sweden and the Netherlands that have taken the toughest approach to Brits. Read more statistics in The Local’s article HERE.

In the run up to the Brexit deadline for residency The Local carried a warning by a leading group for Brits in Sweden that authorities in the country were not doing enough to reach UK citizens to make them aware of the date.

Swedish vocabulary: to leave – att lämna

Swedish minister in hot water over flag comments

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström has come under fire after an interview with Turkish state media on a visit to Ankara to gain support for Sweden’s Nato application. In the interview he promised to try to ban several terrorist activities, including the waving of flags of terrorist organisations. But when Turkish media reported the comments, his office denied when approached by Swedish media that he had said anything about the waving of flags, reports Aftonbladet.

But in a video first released by Swedish newspaper ETC on Wednesday and covered by several other Swedish newssites, Billström tells the Anadolu Agency: “We will also later on, on the 7th of March, deliver a bill to parliament which means that we will create a new offence in the Swedish Criminal Act. That will make it an offence to promote or to propagate for terrorist activities on our territory. That could include such a thing as flag waving for terrorist organisations.”

The minister has not spoken to Swedish media since, but his press secretary told Aftonbladet in an email: “The new law does not ban the waving of flags, but when the law is to be applied, evidence of various kinds will be required to prove the participation in a terrorist organisation and a flag could come to matter in that respect. (…) The Justice Ministry will reveal more exactly what the new law will entail further down the line.”

Swedish vocabulary: a flag – en flagga

