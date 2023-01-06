Read news from:
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf says documentary comments ‘not a criticism of female succession’ 

King Carl XVI Gustaf has commented on criticism he received after statements about the succession to the throne made in a television documentary.

Published: 6 January 2023 11:31 CET
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf during a 2022 visit to Jordan. The King has released a statement adding context to remarks made about female succession to the throne in a television documentary. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

In the documentary, the King described as “unfair” the 1980 change to the Swedish Act of Succession to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne. 

The comments could be interpreted as a critical stance towards female succession.

“During the autumn, in two interviews, I received questions about the change in the order of succession in 1980 in favour of the first-born child, regardless of gender. I then shared my thoughts about Prince Carl Philip retroactively losing his position as crown prince in connection with the amendment to the constitution,” the King said in a statement released on the royal palace website.

“It pains me deeply when, in retrospect, I read comments that suggest that I would not stand behind my daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, as Sweden’s heir to the throne,” he said.

The comments which have drawn attention were originally made in a recently-released documentary by public broadcaster SVT.

In 1980, the Swedish Act of Succession was changed to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne. The change was made retroactively, so the then three-year-old Victoria was “promoted” past her seven-month-old brother Carl Philip.

The King was against the change at the time, and in the documentary he tells SVT: “My son was born and then all of a sudden you changed it and he lost it. It’s quite strange. I think it is unfair.

“Laws that work retroactively are tricky. It seems crazy. I still think so,” he said.

In the new statement, released Thursday evening, the King states that what he said in the documentary “should not be perceived as criticism of female succession to the throne or of Crown Princess Victoria”.

“Female succession to the throne is a matter of course for me. The Crown Princess is my successor. She is an extraordinary asset for me, my family and our country. I am proud of her and her tireless work for Sweden,” he said.

In the SVT documentary, King Carl Gustaf also addresses previous controversial statements he made about Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei dating back to 2004.

That year, during a state visit, the King called Brunei “a very open country” and said “the Sultan has a colossal closeness to the people” in an interview with Sveriges Radio.

The comments resulted in a crisis in the Swedish royal family. 

The state visit to the Asian country was controversial even before the comments were made. Brunei, located on the northwest coast of Borneo, is an absolute monarchy where power is inherited and the Sultan rules by decree. The country has been criticised in the past by the Swedish government for what it considers to be failures to ensure human rights.

Almost 20 years later, King Carl Gustaf described the crisis and the criticism as “a total misunderstanding” in the new documentary.

“He [Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah] travelled around and was very close to all the people. Once a year on the national day or equivalent, he invited 30,000 people to his castle. You can’t get any closer,” he tells SVT in the programme.

“He was a ‘ruler’ in a different way than in a democratic state. But he was very open. It was a total misunderstanding,” he says.

The documentary, Sveriges sista kungar (“Sweden’s Last Kings”) can be seen via SVT Play.

How will Sweden mark King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee?

Celebrations for the Swedish King's 50th jubilee will start on January 27th, continuing throughout the year with the main event taking place in September. Here's how Sweden will be celebrating.

Published: 2 January 2023 14:20 CET
How will Sweden mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th jubilee?

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee falls on September 15th, 2023.

Celebrations will start in January, however, where the King and Queen will hold a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm on the 27th. All of Sweden’s county leaders will be invited, and they will be allowed to hand pick significant people from their respective counties to also be invited.

Throughout the year, the King and Queen will visit all 21 of Sweden’s counties, where the couple will ride in cortege with a horse-drawn carriage in those counties where this will be possible.

King Carl XVI Gustaf at his accession to the throne on September 19th, 1973. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

There will also be public events and a photo exhibition which will follow the royals up and down the country, with performances of the new “Carl XVI Gustaf’s Jubilee March”.

Two important dates for the Jubilee celebrations are June 6th and the weekend of September 13th-16th.

June 6th is Sweden’s National Day, and also the 500-year anniversary of the coronation of Swedish King Gustav Vasa, which will be marked in Strängnäs, the town where Gustav Vasa was coronated.

This will be followed by a National Day speech by King Carl XVI Gustaf and a National Day Dinner, which will be held at the Nordic Museum this year, due in part to the fact that there is a statue of Gustav Vasa outside the museum, and in part the fact that the Nordic Museum will also be celebrating its 150 year anniversary next year.

On September 15th, there will be a day of festivities to mark the 50th anniversary of Carl XVI Gustaf’s accession to the throne and a Jubilee dinner with international heads of state and royals.

On the 16th, a Jubilee Cortege will be held in Stockholm, followed by a Jubilee Concert, which will be open to the public and may also be broadcast live on TV and radio.

To mark the jubilee, a new portrait has been released of the King.

The photo is taken by photographer Thron Ullberg in the Rikssal at Stockholm Palace, where the royal was proclaimed King in September 1973.

The 50th Jubilee portrait of King Carl XVI Gustaf. Photo: Thron Ullberg/Kungl. Hovstaterna/TT

The King is pictured next to the so-called Silver Throne, a gift from Swedish statesman Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie to Sweden’s Queen Kristina upon her coronation in Stockholm Cathedral in 1650.

King Carl XVI Gustaf will also be visiting London on May 6th for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III.

