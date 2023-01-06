Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

King says criticism over succession comments ‘pains me deeply’

King Carl XVI Gustaf has commented on criticism he received after statements about the succession to the throne made in an SVT documentary.

In the documentary, the King described as “unfair” the 1980 change to the Swedish Act of Succession to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne.

He has since received considerable criticism in Swedish and international media for the comments.

“During the autumn, in two interviews, I received questions about the change in the order of succession in 1980 in favour of the first-born child, regardless of gender. I then shared my thoughts about Prince Carl Philip retroactively losing his position as crown prince in connection with the amendment to the constitution,” the King said in a statement reported by news wire TT.

“It pains me deeply when, in retrospect, I read comments that suggest that I would not stand behind my daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, as Sweden’s heir to the throne,” he said.

Polls give Social Democrats highest vote share for ten years

The Social Democrats are gaining voter popularity in opposition and would take a 35.5 percent vote share if an election were held today according to Svensk väljaropinion (Swedish Voter Opinion), a collation of poll results conducted by Kantar Sifo on behalf of Sveriges Radio.

According to the analysis, the Social Democrats are currently more popular among voters than at any time in the last ten years. Overall support for the opposition parties is at 53.2 percent, while the current government base has 45.2 percent.

Although that looks concerning for the government, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s Moderate party does not appear to be losing popularity, going from 18.6 to 19.8 percent in the poll analysis.

Economy could see ‘most severe shock since early 1990s’

Sweden’s economy could be facing its most severe shock since the 1990s, and the outlook for consumers is ‘bleak’, according to a 2023 prognosis for the Nordic countries published yesterday by Danske Bank.

In the report, the bank warns that Sweden’s economy will enter “a brief recession”, with growth in 2023 expected to be “negative”.

It also predicts that real wages will continue to drop throughout 2023, albeit at a slower rate than previously, though they will begin to improve again in 2024.

You can read more on this in this article.

Negative Covid-19 tests to be required for travel from China

The government announced yesterday that it will require negative Covid tests to allow entry for travellers arriving from China, effective from Saturday. The decision was described as a precautionary measure.

“The purpose of the requirement for a negative test is to delay the potential introduction of new virus variants,” Health Minister Jakob Forssmed told a press conference.

Travellers will be required to show a negative test result regardless of vaccination status but some, including Swedish citizens and residents of Sweden and of the European Union, will be exempted, he said.

We have the full details of the announcement here.