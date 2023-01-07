Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts have said, with 2023 already posting record temperatures for January across the region.

Published: 7 January 2023 12:42 CET
A hiker walks past a stopped chairlift at Le Semnoz ski resort, near Annecy on 27th December 2022, as the resort had to close temporarily due to the lack of snow. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

As temperatures rise globally because of human-caused climate change, scientists say heatwaves and spells of warmer-than-average weather are becoming more common throughout the year.

After experiencing searing summer heat and a drought unprecedented in centuries, a wave of warm weather across Europe this winter has melted the snow from ski slopes in the Alps and Pyrenees, and seen temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) even in normally-freezing central
regions.   

Several European countries saw record-breaking heat on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Hundreds of weather stations across Europe have recorded all-time highest daily temperatures for the months of December or January, it said this week.

Freja Vamborg, Senior Scientist at Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said the current winter heatwave is an “extreme” heat event in Europe in terms of how far temperatures have deviated from what is expected at this time of year.   

Here Vamborg answers some key questions about the heatwave:

What caused these high temperatures?

“On the 1st of January there was a strong flow of air from the southwest across the affected area, which would have brought warmer air further north and penetrated unusually far east, reaching even to Belarus. Minimal snow cover was very probably another relevant factor.”

“The circulation of any given weather situation and climate change are not two independent things. Climate change itself also has an impact on the circulation, and will also impact how warm those moving air masses are. This is what makes it so complex to disentangle just simply a weather event, from
the level to which climate change influenced such an event.”

How is climate change involved?

“With increasing global temperatures, heatwaves and warm spells are becoming more frequent and intense — this is not restricted to the summer months.”

“While the warming trend in Europe is on average stronger in the warmer seasons, winters are also becoming warmer as a result of global temperatures.”

“Northern Europe has warmed more strongly in winter than in summer, while in the south the warming trend is more apparent in summer.”

What is the impact of these high winter temperatures?

“A couple of things can be mentioned for warm temperatures during the winter months. While it means less need for heating of housing and other infrastructures, low snow cover affects the winter tourism industry.”

“Possible impacts on natural ecosystems, include early return from hibernation, which may have negative impacts if followed by much less mild/freezing conditions.”

“The overall impact will be different depending on the longevity and intensity of the event.”

WEATHER

Snowstorm hits southern Sweden: up to 30 centimetres expected

A snowstorm is set to hit large parts of southern Sweden on Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected. Here’s what we know so far.

Published: 4 January 2023 07:16 CET
On Wednesday morning, national weather agency SMHI had an orange warning in place for the northern Götaland region, which includes the cities Uddevalla, Trollhättan, Skövde, Jönköping, Linköping and Norrköping.

An orange warning is the second most serious on a three-point scale from yellow to red, and means that people living in these areas could expect for example blocked roads, traffic delays and likely power blackouts in areas that rely on aerial cables.

The alert is expected to be in place from 6am on Wednesday until Thursday noon, with a forecast of 15-30 centimetres of snow. With temperatures hovering around 0C, the snow is expected to be “heavy”, writes SMHI, and in some parts it may instead rain.

“It won’t be too much fun to be out and about on Thursday,” SMHI meteorologist Anders Wettergren told Swedish news agency TT on Wednesday morning.

A slightly less serious yellow warning includes the cities Karlstad, Örebro, Eskilstuna, Västerås, Södertälje and southern parts of Stockholm, as well as parts of the Småland region and the west coast north of Gothenburg.

Keep up to date with all current weather alerts on SMHI’s website HERE.

