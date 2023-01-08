Read news from:
Police official comments on fatal gun violence spike in Sweden: ‘Completely unacceptable’

More people than ever before were shot dead in Sweden in 2022, and the new year has begun with a new spiral of violence in Stockholm.

Published: 8 January 2023 10:27 CET
Stockholm
The number of people killed by gunfire in Sweden reached a record high in 2022. Photo by Philip Myrtorp / Unsplash

As long as new boys step forward to pick up the weapons, the gang violence will continue, National Operations Department (NOA) chief Johan Olsson said in an interview with TT.

“Of course, it cannot be seen as anything other than a failure of society and the police. It is, of course, a completely unacceptable development,” Olsson said about the sharp increase in fatal firearm violence in 2022.

The increase is believed to be partly due to the fact that the violence has spread more outside the three big cities and partly because an increasingly high percentage of shootings result in someone dying, he added.

This is also clearly visible in the statistics: 28 percent of those who were shot in 2021 died, compared to 37 percent in 2022.

“We see that people shoot to kill to a greater extent. Our interpretation is that the conflicts have become so violent and that people put more effort into killing in order not to become a victim themselves,” Olsson explained.

Culture of violence

This can be seen, among other things, in the fact that more shots are usually fired, he added.

There is no clear answer to what drives the violence. Still, it is clear that a culture has developed in Sweden’s underworld where people have to personally be violent in order to “be someone”.

“It is not enough to belong to a group -you have to do it yourself. One must respond with deadly force to the slightest perceived injustice.

“To a large extent, we see that the actors in the smaller cities are adopting the same mentality,” he added.

New violent incidents

Although the police achieved a lot of success in fighting crime last year – not least through information from encrypted chats that led to the convictions of many gang criminals – violent incidents continue.

Stockholm is the main arena for gang clashes. Around ten acts of violence took place in the region between Christmas Day and the end of the first week of the new year, including three murders and several attempted murders.

“In 2022, we broke a record in the number of people we arrested for serious and particularly serious weapons offences, more than one arrest per day. We also see that – over time – we’re prosecuting more and more people for murder and attempted murder. So, we have achieved operational success, but we do not see the violence decreasing,” Olsson noted.

The problem is that new young men and boys always step forward when others are removed from the picture.

Stopping recruitment

The long-term solution is to stop new recruitment into crime networks.

At present, a number of things are being done to address these violent incidents. For example, Stockholm now has a reinforcement of approximately 200 police officers from other parts of the police who contribute with a range of different skills.

“We work hard to have the most resources where we have the biggest problems. Decisions are made all the time,” he said.

In the short term, more people with the right skills are also needed to investigate serious crimes.

In terms of measures that politics can contribute to the fight against gun violence, he highlighted so-called preventive tools as the most important – that is, for example, that the police can intercept people without there being any suspicion of a crime.

A government inquiry suggested such tools last fall, and the government has announced that a bill is in the works.

CRIME

Sweden struggles with spike in deadly shootings

When an important person in the criminal world is fatally shot, the crime can trigger a spiral of violence.

Published: 26 December 2022 14:05 CET
Updated: 26 December 2022 22:36 CET
Sweden struggles with spike in deadly shootings

“A shooting means a great risk of new shootings in the coming weeks, as there is probably a counterpart who wants revenge,” Manne Gerell, a gang violence researcher at Malmö University, told TT.

The fatal shooting in Rinkeby on Christmas Day was the sixty-second in the country this year. The increase in deadly conflicts is at a historically high level, Gerell said.

“We have an increase of 38 percent compared to last year and 30 percent compared to the worst year we have registered. It is rare to see such big changes. Although these are low numbers, from 45 to 62, it is a very large increase,” he added.

“Something has happened”

There is no clear answer to why so many people have been shot dead this year. One hypothesis is that the gangs have been pressured by the large crackdowns that the police have carried out against the drug trade in the country.

“Something has happened. It has gotten worse, but it is hard to say why,” Gerell added.

According to media reports, the man who was killed on Christmas Day was a key person in a criminal gang group in Rinkeby.

The murder of such a person can lead to a vacuum and a question about who will take over the position in the gang.

“The more important a person is in the criminal world, the greater the risk of consequences when they disappear. In the Järva area, a couple of people who were very active in conflicts have ended up in prison, and that may be one of the reasons why it has been quite calm there in the past year,” Gerell noted.

Difficult for the police

But the fact that a gang leader ends up in prison can also lead to bigger conflicts, Gerell pointed out.

He accentuated that the police have had a difficult time arresting criminals for violent crimes. Instead, they used the drug trade as a way to get the people prosecuted and thus off the street.

This, in turn, can lead to more battles between people who want to take over.

