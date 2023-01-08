Sweden to participate in NATO’s missile defence initiative

Swedish ground combat units must also be ready to contribute to NATO’s defence of the Baltic states, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday.

In a speech in Sälen, Kristersson provided details on the government’s view of how Sweden, as a NATO country, should contribute militarily to the collective defence.

Kristersson said that Sweden would join the 15-country initiative for a joint missile defence, launched at the NATO defence ministers’ meeting in October, called the “European Sky Shield Initiative”.

“The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defence to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” Kristersson noted.

Air patrols

According to the Prime Minister, Sweden must contribute to NATO with “new capabilities, with our air force, and our air defence,” among other things.

Kristersson also mentioned that Sweden would be willing to contribute to NATO’s Air Policing, as well as contribute to NATO’s air patrols in the Black Sea and Iceland.

“This is a joint commitment for all members,” Kristersson accentuated.

Ground combat units

The third contribution to NATO’s collective defence that Kristersson mentioned in the speech is that Sweden, like Denmark, Norway and other NATO countries, must be ready to contribute with ground combat units in NATO’s defence of, above all, the Baltic states.

Kristersson pointed out that NATO strengthened the defence of the Baltic countries and Poland in 2017 and the defence of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia after Russia’s attack on Ukraine last year.

“The commitment shows the determination of the whole of NATO to resist any aggression. Sweden must also be part of that determination,” Kristersson said.