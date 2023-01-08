Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Sweden to participate in NATO’s missile defence initiative

The Swedish government wants the country to be part of NATO's missile defence initiative, including air patrols over the Baltics.

Published: 8 January 2023 13:59 CET
NATO bullets
The Swedish government is seeking to join NATO's missile defence initiative. Photo by Marek Studzinski / Unsplash

Swedish ground combat units must also be ready to contribute to NATO’s defence of the Baltic states, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday.

In a speech in Sälen, Kristersson provided details on the government’s view of how Sweden, as a NATO country, should contribute militarily to the collective defence.

Kristersson said that Sweden would join the 15-country initiative for a joint missile defence, launched at the NATO defence ministers’ meeting in October, called the “European Sky Shield Initiative”.

“The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defence to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” Kristersson noted.

Air patrols

According to the Prime Minister, Sweden must contribute to NATO with “new capabilities, with our air force, and our air defence,” among other things.

Kristersson also mentioned that Sweden would be willing to contribute to NATO’s Air Policing, as well as contribute to NATO’s air patrols in the Black Sea and Iceland.

“This is a joint commitment for all members,” Kristersson accentuated.

Ground combat units

The third contribution to NATO’s collective defence that Kristersson mentioned in the speech is that Sweden, like Denmark, Norway and other NATO countries, must be ready to contribute with ground combat units in NATO’s defence of, above all, the Baltic states.

Kristersson pointed out that NATO strengthened the defence of the Baltic countries and Poland in 2017 and the defence of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia after Russia’s attack on Ukraine last year.

“The commitment shows the determination of the whole of NATO to resist any aggression. Sweden must also be part of that determination,” Kristersson said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CULTURE

The month ahead: What’s happening in Sweden in January?

From defence conferences to sports competitions, here are some of the key dates and events to keep an eye on in Sweden in January 2023.

Published: 3 January 2023 10:11 CET
The month ahead: What's happening in Sweden in January?

January 3rd: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, to discuss the Swedish EU presidency.

January 3rd-13th: Sweden’s men’s national football team to travel to Portugal to play Finland (January 9th) and Iceland (January 12th).

January 4th: Sweden to play the Czech Republic in the World Junior Championship in ice hockey. The match starts at 8.30pm and will be broadcast by SVT.

January 5th: The final of the World Junior Championship in ice hockey, which may or may not feature Sweden.

January 8th-10th: The annual Folk och Försvar (“Society and Defence”) conference to be held at the Sälen ski resort. Expected to attend are as usual some of the top names in the world of security and defence, including Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

January 11th-29th: The World Championship in men’s handball to take place in Sweden and Poland. This is a popular sport in Sweden, who won the silver in the last World Championship and the gold medal in the last European Championship.

January 12th-13th: The EU Commission to visit Sweden.

January 16th: Sweden’s annual sports gala, Idrottsgalan, to be held at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

January 17th: Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to present Sweden’s presidency at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. On the same day, Sweden will chair a meeting of the EU’s finance ministers in Brussels.

January 18th: Party leader debate in the Swedish parliament, the first one of 2023.

January 23rd: Swedish movie awards Guldbaggegalan to be held at Cirkus in Stockholm.

January 25th-27th: Informal meeting of the EU’s justice, home affairs and migration ministers in Stockholm.

January 27th: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to hold a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm to kick off celebrations of this year of the King’s 50th jubilee. All of Sweden’s county leaders have been invited, and they are also allowed to bring influential people from their respective regions.

January 27th-February 5th: Gothenburg Film Festival to take place in Sweden’s second largest city.

January 31st: The government has asked DIGG, the Agency for Digital Government, to analyse how a state-issued e-ID (a new, state-run alternative to BankID) could be created and maintained. The agency must present their report to the government by this date.

SHOW COMMENTS