Swedes less pessimistic about property prices than last month

The number of households expecting prices to rise in the next year has increased, as the number of those expecting prices to drop has decreased, according to SEB bank's monthly property price indicator.

Published: 9 January 2023 10:06 CET
Swedish households are less pessimistic about property prices than they were last month. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

The property price indicator tracks the difference between the number of households expecting prices to rise and those expecting prices to fall.

The indicator increased by 15 points in January, up from minus 36 to minus 21 in Sweden as a whole. On a regional basis, the figure for January 2023 varies from minus 14 (Östra Götaland) to minus 33 (Svealand excluding Stockholm).

These figures suggest that households, although still pessimistic about property prices, have more positive expectations for how prices will develop over the coming year than they did last month.

“Households are starting the year by raising their expectations for property prices over the next 12 months, despite expectations being low to start with,” SEB economist Américo Fernández said.

“Although most indications seem to show that household finances will get worse before they get better, this could be the beginning of both expectations and prices stabilising.”

In addition to tracking property price expectations, SEB also looked at how high (or low) households expect key interest rates to be in a year’s time, and whether households are planning to switch from a variable to fixed-rate mortgage.

On key interest rates, households expected interest rates to be slightly lower in a year’s time than they did last month, with a prediction of 3.19 percent compared with 3.21 percent last month. With the key interest rate currently at 2.5 percent, this shows that households expect Sweden’s Riksbank to raise rates further over the coming year.

“With one month left until the first interest rate notification of the year, household expectations are clear – rate rises are not over,” Fernández said.

“But this also signals that people believe the peak is close, meaning that property costs will probably stabilise around early spring and support a slow recovery of property prices during the latter half of 2023.”

The number of households planning to switch to a fixed-rate mortgate increased on last month, up to 9 percent from 7 percent in December 2022.

 

ECONOMY

REPORT: Sweden’s economy facing ‘most severe shock since early 1990s’

In a new report by Danske Bank on the economic outlook in the Nordic countries in 2023, the bank warns that the country's economy could be facing its most severe shock since the 1990s, and that the outlook for consumers is 'bleak'.

Published: 5 January 2023 15:49 CET
Updated: 9 January 2023 07:00 CET
In the report, carried out by Danske Bank, it warns that Sweden’s economy will enter “a brief recession”, with growth in 2023 expected to be “negative”.

It further adds that “the outlook for Swedish consumers cannot be described as anything other than bleak,” citing the fact that workers in Sweden lost “at least four years of real wage growth in one fell swoop in 2022, even if we exclude the effects of rising interest rates and power prices”.

In addition to this, the bank further predicts that real wages will continue to drop throughout 2023, albeit at a slower rate than previously, with real wage growth not improving again until 2024.

Despite this, it predicts that the situation will “begin to normalise” in the second half of the year.

The bank warns that, despite there being lower demand for electricity in spring due to less of a need for heating, it believes it is possible that electricity prices could be “permanently higher” due to war in Ukraine, gas shortages in Europe and heavy investment in industry placing more demand on electricity production.

The report also addresses the government’s proposed energy price subsidy, describing it as “relatively small” given the price of electricity, and adding that the uncertainty over when it will be paid out to companies could cause a “risk of bankruptcies rising”, with this in turn potentially leading to a rise in unemployment.

Inflation could decrease ‘quickly’ in 2023

Despite this, the bank believes that inflation could subside “comparatively quickly” in 2023, primarily due to international factors like the price of industrial goods and container freight rates falling in 2023, which could dampen inflation in 2023.

However, it predicts that inflation will rise by around 1 percent in the beginning of 2023, with bank charges, energy company fees, district heating prices, water and wastewater fees, housing association fees and preschool fees all likely to increase due to the high rate of inflation in autumn 2022. After this, the report states, inflation may peak and start to drop again.

The bank also warns that, despite the labour market holding up well until now, it predicts that redundancies and bankruptcies will slowly start to increase as companies make cuts in their workforces, pushing up unemployment to 8.5 percent by the end of 2023.

This is slightly higher than that predicted by Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research (KI) in its most recent report in September 2022, where it predicted that unemployment would peak at 7.7 percent in 2023.

Property prices will fall by ‘total of 20 percent’

Despite house prices already dropping by 12 percent on average in Sweden, the bank predicts that there is still some way to go before the market hits bottom, predicting a total drop of 20 percent since the last peak in early spring 2022.

It predicts that house prices will stabilise in late spring 2023, when interest rates and inflation start to decrease.

More interest rate hikes on the way

In terms of interest rates, Danske Bank predicts that the Swedish Central Bank, the Riksbank, will raise rates by 0.5 percent in February to 3 percent total, with a possible second hike of 0.25 percent predicted for April, depending on inflation in the first quarter of 2023.

In terms of drops in the interest rate, it predicts that rates will remain high throughout 2023, with the Riksbank waiting until 2024 to lower the rate by a total of 1 percent.

Fiscal policy ‘overly cautious’

Describing the government’s restrictive financial policy as “deliberately cautious, and maybe overly cautious in our view,” the bank’s financial experts state that they do not deem the risk of the energy price subsidy fuelling inflation to be significant.

They state, however, that they believe the coming recession, rather than restrictive fiscal policy, will cause a budget deficit, or a situation where tax revenue is falling and government expenditure is rising.

