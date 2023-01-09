Swedes less pessimistic about property prices than last month

The property price indicator tracks the difference between the number of households expecting prices to rise and those expecting prices to fall.

The indicator increased by 15 points in January, up from minus 36 to minus 21 in Sweden as a whole. On a regional basis, the figure for January 2023 varies from minus 14 (Östra Götaland) to minus 33 (Svealand excluding Stockholm).

These figures suggest that households, although still pessimistic about property prices, have more positive expectations for how prices will develop over the coming year than they did last month.

“Households are starting the year by raising their expectations for property prices over the next 12 months, despite expectations being low to start with,” SEB economist Américo Fernández said.

“Although most indications seem to show that household finances will get worse before they get better, this could be the beginning of both expectations and prices stabilising.”

In addition to tracking property price expectations, SEB also looked at how high (or low) households expect key interest rates to be in a year’s time, and whether households are planning to switch from a variable to fixed-rate mortgage.

On key interest rates, households expected interest rates to be slightly lower in a year’s time than they did last month, with a prediction of 3.19 percent compared with 3.21 percent last month. With the key interest rate currently at 2.5 percent, this shows that households expect Sweden’s Riksbank to raise rates further over the coming year.

“With one month left until the first interest rate notification of the year, household expectations are clear – rate rises are not over,” Fernández said.

“But this also signals that people believe the peak is close, meaning that property costs will probably stabilise around early spring and support a slow recovery of property prices during the latter half of 2023.”

The number of households planning to switch to a fixed-rate mortgate increased on last month, up to 9 percent from 7 percent in December 2022.