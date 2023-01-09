Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

How the cost of food soared in Sweden last year

Food prices increased by a whopping 15.4 percent in Sweden last year, according to Matpriskollen, which compares the cost of more than 40,000 grocery items.

The price of margarine, cheese, meat, fish, bread and milk has seen the sharpest increase, reports Swedish news agency TT, with some items soaring by 30 percent. Matpriskollen believes food prices will continue to rise in 2023, but at a slower pace.

Swedish vocabulary: food – mat

More people died in fires last year in Sweden

One hundred people died in fires across Sweden last year, according to preliminary statistics by the Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), far more than the year before. In 2021, 78 people died in fires. Last year’s figure is the highest since 2017, when 107 people died in fires.

It’s too early to say what caused the spike in 2022, an MSB analyst told TT, and the data could be affected by random tragic incidents.

Around five out of six fatal blazes happen in homes, with smoking behind at least a quarter of fatal fires. Victims above the age of 80 are over-represented, and among people aged 20-64 more than half had consumed alcohol before the fire.

The best protection in the event that a fire does break out is a working fire alarm and the ability to quickly get out of the house, the MSB analyst told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a fire – en brand

Another five wolves shot as Sweden’s wolf cull continues

Five wolves were shot on the seventh day of Sweden’s wolf hunt, according to hunting magazine Svensk Jakt. That means hunters have so far killed 51 out of the 75 wolves that Swedish authorities have ruled are to be culled during this hunt.

There are around 460 wolves in Sweden, an increase since the end of the 1990s.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf – en varg

Prime Minister Kristersson: Sweden can’t meet some Turkish demands for Nato bid

Turkey, which has for months blocked Nato membership bids by Sweden and Finland, has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.

“Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Ulf Kristersson said during a security conference also attended by Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that it will depend on internal politics inside Turkey as well as “Sweden’s capacity to show its seriousness”. Click here to read more.

Swedish vocabulary: a membership – ett medlemsskap