TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Higher food prices, new fire statistics, the wolf hunt continues and so does the Nato debate. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 9 January 2023 06:32 CET
Five people were seriously injured in a fire in Stockholm on Sunday. Last year was particularly bad for fatal fires. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

How the cost of food soared in Sweden last year

Food prices increased by a whopping 15.4 percent in Sweden last year, according to Matpriskollen, which compares the cost of more than 40,000 grocery items.

The price of margarine, cheese, meat, fish, bread and milk has seen the sharpest increase, reports Swedish news agency TT, with some items soaring by 30 percent. Matpriskollen believes food prices will continue to rise in 2023, but at a slower pace.

Swedish vocabulary: food – mat

More people died in fires last year in Sweden

One hundred people died in fires across Sweden last year, according to preliminary statistics by the Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), far more than the year before. In 2021, 78 people died in fires. Last year’s figure is the highest since 2017, when 107 people died in fires.

It’s too early to say what caused the spike in 2022, an MSB analyst told TT, and the data could be affected by random tragic incidents.

Around five out of six fatal blazes happen in homes, with smoking behind at least a quarter of fatal fires. Victims above the age of 80 are over-represented, and among people aged 20-64 more than half had consumed alcohol before the fire.

The best protection in the event that a fire does break out is a working fire alarm and the ability to quickly get out of the house, the MSB analyst told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a fire – en brand

Another five wolves shot as Sweden’s wolf cull continues

Five wolves were shot on the seventh day of Sweden’s wolf hunt, according to hunting magazine Svensk Jakt. That means hunters have so far killed 51 out of the 75 wolves that Swedish authorities have ruled are to be culled during this hunt.

There are around 460 wolves in Sweden, an increase since the end of the 1990s.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf – en varg

Prime Minister Kristersson: Sweden can’t meet some Turkish demands for Nato bid

Turkey, which has for months blocked Nato membership bids by Sweden and Finland, has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.

“Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Ulf Kristersson said during a security conference also attended by Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that it will depend on internal politics inside Turkey as well as “Sweden’s capacity to show its seriousness”. Click here to read more.

Swedish vocabulary: a membership – ett medlemsskap

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

King Carl XVI Gustaf responds after criticism of succession comments, the Social Democrats gain support in opposition and other news from Sweden on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 08:20 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

King says criticism over succession comments ‘pains me deeply’ 

King Carl XVI Gustaf has commented on criticism he received after statements about the succession to the throne made in an SVT documentary.

In the documentary, the King described as “unfair” the 1980 change to the Swedish Act of Succession to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne. 

He has since received considerable criticism in Swedish and international media for the comments.

“During the autumn, in two interviews, I received questions about the change in the order of succession in 1980 in favour of the first-born child, regardless of gender. I then shared my thoughts about Prince Carl Philip retroactively losing his position as crown prince in connection with the amendment to the constitution,” the King said in a statement reported by news wire TT.

“It pains me deeply when, in retrospect, I read comments that suggest that I would not stand behind my daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, as Sweden’s heir to the throne,” he said.

Polls give Social Democrats highest vote share for ten years

The Social Democrats are gaining voter popularity in opposition and would take a 35.5 percent vote share if an election were held today according to Svensk väljaropinion (Swedish Voter Opinion), a collation of poll results conducted by Kantar Sifo on behalf of Sveriges Radio.

According to the analysis, the Social Democrats are currently more popular among voters than at any time in the last ten years. Overall support for the opposition parties is at 53.2 percent, while the current government base has 45.2 percent.

Although that looks concerning for the government, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s Moderate party does not appear to be losing popularity, going from 18.6 to 19.8 percent in the poll analysis.

Economy could see ‘most severe shock since early 1990s’

Sweden’s economy could be facing its most severe shock since the 1990s, and the outlook for consumers is ‘bleak’, according to a 2023 prognosis for the Nordic countries published yesterday by Danske Bank.

In the report, the bank warns that Sweden’s economy will enter “a brief recession”, with growth in 2023 expected to be “negative”.

It also predicts that real wages will continue to drop throughout 2023, albeit at a slower rate than previously, though they will begin to improve again in 2024.

You can read more on this in this article.

Negative Covid-19 tests to be required for travel from China

The government announced yesterday that it will require negative Covid tests to allow entry for travellers arriving from China, effective from Saturday. The decision was described as a precautionary measure.

“The purpose of the requirement for a negative test is to delay the potential introduction of new virus variants,” Health Minister Jakob Forssmed told a press conference.

Travellers will be required to show a negative test result regardless of vaccination status but some, including Swedish citizens and residents of Sweden and of the European Union, will be exempted, he said.

We have the full details of the announcement here.

