Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Higher food prices, new fire statistics, the wolf hunt continues and so does the Nato debate. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 9 January 2023 06:32 CET
Five people were seriously injured in a fire in Stockholm on Sunday. Last year was particularly bad for fatal fires. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
King Carl XVI Gustaf responds after criticism of succession comments, the Social Democrats gain support in opposition and other news from Sweden on Friday.
Published: 6 January 2023 08:20 CET
