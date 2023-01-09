Read news from:
United States set to reduce fee for renouncing American citizenship

Renouncing American citizenship could become less costly, after the US department of state announced that it intends to reduce the citizenship renunciation fee from the current eye-watering $2,350.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:52 CET
The Association des Americains Accidentels (AAA - Accidental Americans Association) demonstrate against certain aspects of US legislation of extraterritorial nature in Paris. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)

Rina Bitter, the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in the USA, wrote a declaration stating that “the Department intends to pursue rule-making to reduce the fee for processing CLN requests [renunciation of US citizenship] from the current amount of $2,350 to the previous fee of $450.”

Bitter also said that “the Department will consider any necessary changes to this fee, as appropriate, in future rule-making.” The Supreme Court was set to hear in-person oral arguments on January 9th.

The change has been particularly welcomed by ‘Accidental Americans’ – people born in the US who therefore have American citizenship but have little connection to the US during their adult lives – but applies to anyone who wants to renounce their US citizenship.

The usual reason for wanting to do this is the strict tax rules that continue to apply to Americans, even if they live outside the US for many years. 

The Accidental Americans group founder and president, Fabien Lehagre said: “By lowering the fee to $450, the US government is showing that the right of voluntary expatriation is not to be trifled with and deserves the utmost protection.”

Nevertheless – the change has not yet been put into practice, and the court case was still ongoing as of January 9th, a fact that Lehagre acknowledged, stating that “time will tell how the government will formulate and develop the new fee.”

However, even with lower fees, renouncing American citizenship remains a lengthy and complex process, that for most people will involve paying a lawyer or accountant.

The United States is unusual in that it imposes tax responsibilities based on both residence and citizenship – so even citizens who have lived abroad for many years and have no economic activity in the US have to file an annual tax declaration to the IRS.

There are also certain limitations on US citizens who live abroad such as the FATCA law that make it hard for them to open European bank accounts and limitations on certain types of financial products such as pensions in Europe.

“Renouncing US citizenship is not as simple as scheduling an appointment at a US embassy or consulate, paying the applicable fee, and declaring that one does not want to be American,” explained international tax law specialist Alexander Marino. “There are many details to consider, and careful planning is essential.”

Set in 2010 to $450 to pay for the processing renunciation requests, the amount was later increased to $2,350 due to the need for “close and detailed case-by-case review,” according to Bloomberg Tax.  

The Accidental Americans group is made up of European citizens who also have American citizenship – often without even knowing it.

For members

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: Flag-waving, tougher laws and why is the King so upset?

In our weekly Sweden Elects newsletter, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

Published: 9 January 2023 07:58 CET
Sweden Elects: Flag-waving, tougher laws and why is the King so upset?

Hej,

The new foreign minister’s trip to Ankara to try to win Turkey’s reluctant support for Sweden’s more and more slow-moving Nato application backfired on home turf, after a video emerged of him telling Turkish state media that he would try to ban flag-waving for terror organisations.

Why did it spark debate? I’ll try to recap briefly:

Sweden wants to join Nato but Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries that haven’t yet ratified its application, with Turkey demanding several favours from Sweden in return, including the extradition of people it accuses of being Kurdish terrorists.

This is not wholly uncontroversial. Both the former centre-left and the current right-wing government have been criticised for bending over backwards to accommodate Turkey, with critics concerned over potential restrictions on Swedish freedom of speech.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström’s office initially tried to deny that he had promised any such ban on flag-waving, but a video sourced by Swedish newspaper ETC showed him telling the Anadolu Agency: “We will also later on, on the 7th of March, deliver a bill to parliament which means that we will create a new offence in the Swedish Criminal Act. That will make it an offence to promote or to propagate for terrorist activities on our territory. That could include such a thing as flag-waving for terrorist organisations.”

Billström’s press secretary tried to clarify the comments in an email to the Aftonbladet tabloid: “The new law does not ban the waving of flags, but when the law is to be applied, evidence of various kinds will be required to prove the participation in a terrorist organisation and a flag could come to matter in that respect. (…) The Justice Ministry will reveal more exactly what the new law will entail further down the line.”

A valid distinction or splitting hairs? The debate continues.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said, yesterday, that Turkey has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept. Read more here.

In other news

Kristersson met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris last week to discuss Sweden’s EU presidency. He said the discussion focused on the top priorities for the next six months, including the climate, economy and Ukraine.

“[The conversation was] open, reasoning, curious, but also, as is often the case, a clear, French stance,” Kristersson told the TT news agency after the meeting.

In the world of royal news, King Carl XVI Gustaf landed himself in hot water after he criticised a decades-old change to the constitution which meant his eldest daughter Victoria became heir to the throne at the age of three instead of his then seven-month-old son Carl Philip.

“Laws that work retroactively are tricky. It seems crazy. I still think so,” he told a new documentary by public broadcaster SVT (Sveriges sista kungar). “My son was born and then all of a sudden you changed it and he lost [his place in the order of succession].”

The King is a non-political figure and is according to tradition not supposed to voice an opinion on political questions, so for him to speak so candidly about a constitutional change was… frowned upon. Not to mention that Victoria is by far the most popular member of the royal family and probably the monarchy’s best chance of securing its survival.

The Royal Court later issued a statement, with the King stressing he supports both his daughter and female succession to the throne.

What’s next?

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer last week told the TT newswire that the government plans to put forward a series of bills in the coming years to crack down on criminals.

The first of these will be submitted in early 2023. One would give police the right to carry out secret surveillance of criminal networks to discover serious crimes, without having to formally start an investigation into a crime that’s already been committed. This proposal is based on an inquiry by the former Social Democrat government.

Other proposals to be put forward in January, also based on the work of the former government, would raise the minimum jail time for robbery from one year to a year and a half, and introduce a new penalty scale of up to three years in jail for narcotics sale.

Another thing worth paying attention to this week is the annual Folk och Försvar (“Society and Defence”) conference, which is under way at the Sälen ski resort. Expect more talk about defence in the Swedish media. Among those attending are Prime Minister Kristersson, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues after the Swedish election. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

