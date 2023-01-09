Read news from:
Your January budget: Five ways to save money in Sweden this month

It's the start of the year and the end of the indulgence of the holiday season. Here's how to try to claw back some space in your wallet in Sweden.

Published: 9 January 2023 15:34 CET
Knowing what vegetables are in season in Sweden could help you cut your food bill. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT

Take inventory of your bills

The start of the year is a good time to go through your regular bills and see if there’s a way you can save money there. Don’t forget to check your direct debit (autogiro) payments to see if you’re paying money for subscriptions you no longer use. Here are some more tips for reducing your regular bills.

Buy seasonal food

Seasonal produce is usually cheaper – and better for the environment.

Things to look for in Swedish grocery stores in January include: Green kale, Brussels sprouts (added bonus: they’re usually priced down after Christmas), turnips, carrots, swedes, red beets, red cabbage, white cabbage, artichokes, onions and apples. These are grown in Sweden and can be bought fresh this time of the year.

Aubergine, oranges and lemons, kiwi, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and fennel are in season in other parts of Europe.

Get a cheaper deal on your electricity

Electricity prices soared to record levels in Sweden last year, and they’re expected to remain high in 2023 too.

Compare the prices of various electricity companies at price comparison sites, such as Elskling, and don’t be scared of calling your company to negotiate.

Swedish houses are generally well insulated, so in the shorter term, save money by turning your heating down just slightly, making sure your dishwasher and washing machine are full before turning them on, and having shorter showers. Here’s The Local’s guide to how to dress to keep warm in the Swedish winter.

The cost of electricity depends on your living situation. Electricity tends to be the most expensive in southern Sweden, and your bills are likely higher if you own a house rather than an apartment. If you’re staying in a sublet or an apartment housing association, it is possible that the cost is included in your monthly rent, or avgift, if you own your property.

Save money on your gym membership

Who hasn’t joined a gym the weeks after New Year’s Eve? The downside is they’re expensive, so the best way to save money is not to join a gym at all. Instead, look out for outdoor gyms (utegym – they look like a wooden playground) scattered across Swedish cities and free running and exercise groups in your area.

In January, you ask. Yes, in January. Even in the snow? Yes, then too.

Pavements are often kept clear of snow in Sweden and you will see people exercising come rain, snow or shine. Just remember to dress right (not too warm, but gloves and a hat are sensible) and invest in a good pair of ice studs for your running shoes – it’s a one-time cost that will pay off in the long run.

If you do want to go to the gym, it’s worth asking your job if they can pay for your membership as a friskvårdsbidrag (health contribution), a tax-exempt benefit that many employers offer in Sweden and means you can get money to put towards a sports activity of your choice (no more than 5,000 kronor per year).

Make the most of the end-of-year sales

The post-Christmas sale (mellandagsrean) might still be ongoing in some shops with prices dropping lower and lower. Have a think about what you need to buy for the year ahead in terms of things such as clothes, electronics or furniture, and then go online to see if you can find what you need at a reduced price. The key is to plan your purchase before you go shopping and not let yourself be tempted by things that seem great at the moment, but won’t be needed or wanted six months from now.

Off-season items are often the cheapest, so buy your summer clothes now, or even your winter boots for next year. Or better yet, don’t buy anything at all. Maybe it’s cheaper and more sustainable to fix things you’ve already got. There’s also a booming second-hand market in Sweden where you can grab a bargain.

Did you buy or receive Christmas presents that weren’t quite right? Know your right to return items. This guide by The Local explains the rules in Sweden.

COST OF LIVING

Increasing number of households in Sweden unable to pay bills

The number of debt collection cases in Sweden has increased during the ongoing cost of living crisis with more households at risk of being able to pay bills.

Published: 6 January 2023 16:13 CET
Households that were on the margins of being able to make ends meet are increasingly likely to be unable to pay bills.

The situation is reflected by an increasing number of outstanding bills referred to debt collection agencies in late 2022, news wire TT writes.

“Unfortunately, this is the consequence of the very large increases in costs for households,” Fredrik Engström, lawyer and chairperson of industry organisation Svensk inkasso (Swedish Debt Collection) told TT.

“Those who were already on the margin before are now having a very difficult time and many have suffered with payment difficulties,” he said.

Electricity bills in winter months can be some of the most difficult to pay for households, and inflation and high gas prices in late 2022 have made the cost of heating and electricity higher than usual.

Debt collection company Intrum now receives between 10 and 15 percent more debt collection cases for energy and electricity bills compared to a year earlier, TT writes.

Engström said that no dramatic increase in energy bill debts in particular had been seen during the autumn, however.

This may be due to those bills being prioritised over others, he added.

“You don’t want to risk the heat being turned off,” he said.

“There is a natural order of priority which households that have difficulty paying bills tend to follow. Rent, electricity and telephone bills usually come first,” he said.

Other late payments that might be referred to collection agencies can include both large and small loans as well as rolling costs like gym membership, broadband or other subscription fees.

Although Intrum has noted an increase in debt collection cases, Swedish consumers so far have shown a relatively good ability to withstand the cost of living crisis when it comes to paying bills according to Morten Trasti, chief analyst at Intrum Scandinavia.

This may be due to unemployment in Sweden remaining relatively low and many households having had the opportunity to save during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you compare the general case inflow today with how it looked during the same period before the pandemic, the number of debt collection cases has also decreased by approximately 7 percent” Trasti said.

The numbers are similar to those from March 2020 and the trend is comparable in Norway and Denmark, he added.

In September last year, Svensk inkasso asked its approximately 40 members if they had seen an increase in referrals in line with rising prices. Half of the companies said they had seen an increase of around 10 percent.

Engström said he would not be surprised to see a similar increase at the beginning of 2023.

“If the situation on the labour market gets worse, more Swedish households could have payment problems,” Trasti said.

“That is key for how the situation develops in future: how much unemployment rises,” he said.

