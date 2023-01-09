For members
MONEY
Your January budget: Five ways to save money in Sweden this month
It's the start of the year and the end of the indulgence of the holiday season. Here's how to try to claw back some space in your wallet in Sweden.
Published: 9 January 2023 15:34 CET
Knowing what vegetables are in season in Sweden could help you cut your food bill. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT
COST OF LIVING
Increasing number of households in Sweden unable to pay bills
The number of debt collection cases in Sweden has increased during the ongoing cost of living crisis with more households at risk of being able to pay bills.
Published: 6 January 2023 16:13 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments