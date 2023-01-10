Does Sweden follow the child rights convention? Watchdog set to find out

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted by the UN in 1989, and states, among other things, that children have equal rights and value and should not be discriminated against, decisions affecting children should be taken in their best interest, all children have the right to development and education, and consideration for children’s opinions should be taken in issues affecting them.

It also states that children are individuals with their own rights, and do not belong to their parents or other adults.

The convention was ratified by Sweden in 1990, making it legally binding, and was incorporated into Swedish law in 2020 in a bid to further improve children’s rights in the country.

Despite this, the Ombudsman for Children in Sweden has stated that there are “serious flaws” when it comes to applying the law in Sweden.

As a result of this, Sweden’s National Audit Office will now investigate how effectively the government, the Ombudsman for Children in Sweden, and Swedish authorities are working to strengthen the rights of children, with a particular focus on Swedish schools.

“Sweden has committed to following the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” audit officer Helena Lindberg said in a press statement.

“However, multiple investigations indicate that authorities and other instances applying this law are unsure of how the convention should be interpreted and applied.”

One of these investigations is a report by the Ombudsman for Children in Sweden issued to the UN last year, which showed that children are not seen as holders of rights in Sweden, and that they therefore experience negative treatment.

The Ombudsman also stated that there are “serious flaws” regarding applying the principles of non-discrimination, the best interests of the child and children’s right to have their views heard, singling out children with disabilities or those in state care as two specific groups who experience particular difficulties in exercising their rights.

A different study highlighted by the National Audit Office investigating Swedish schools indicated that children’s right to education is negatively affected by insufficient student healthcare and special support provisions.