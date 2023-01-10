For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New electricity subsidy, defence talks with the US, civil conscription and could Sweden's parental leave protect your mental health? Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 10 January 2023 06:53 CET
Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Higher food prices, new fire statistics, the wolf hunt continues and so does the Nato debate. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 9 January 2023 06:32 CET
