TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New electricity subsidy, defence talks with the US, civil conscription and could Sweden's parental leave protect your mental health? Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 10 January 2023 06:53 CET
Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

New electricity subsidy for all of Sweden

The government has proposed a new electricity subsidy for the entire country, which will be based on the months of November-December and paid out “at some point in spring”, according to Christian Democrat Energy Minister Ebba Busch.

An initial batch of subsidies (a total of 17 billion kronor for households and 30 billion kronor for businesses) will be paid out in February, but only to households in southern Sweden where electricity is the most expensive.

The new batch announced on Monday will be available to households in all of Sweden, including the northern Norrland region.

It is not yet clear how much will be paid out the second time around.

The subsidy scheme has been criticised because it will be kept confidential how much people receive, and some experts have said it could also lead to higher prices.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity subsidy – elstöd

Sweden moves to reactivate civil conscription

The government wants to activate civil conscription for part-time firefighters as part of a bid to reintroduce civil conscription – civilians’ duty to serve in the case of war or crisis.

The Civil Contingencies Agency has been ordered to identify people who are trained in providing emergency services – mainly part-time firefighters – but don’t currently work in the field. This could include 1,500-2,000 people, reports the TT news agency.

They would be asked to volunteer for a role within the civil defence, but if there’s not enough interest MSB said that “the meaning of ‘duty’ could have to be strengthened”.

Swedish vocabulary: duty – plikt

Parental leave protects against mental ill health

A group of researchers at Stockholm University and the Karolinska Institute have found, after looking at 45 international studies, that parental leave could protect against illnesses such as depression, anxiety, burnout and the need for psychiatric care.

For mothers, it leaves a long-lasting effect, but for fathers the effect is short-term.

The researchers looked at 14 high-income countries, including Sweden, that offer some kind of parental leave. Sweden’s parental leave includes 390 paid days based on your income and another 90 days paid out at a lower level of 180 kronor per day.

They said that more research was needed to get conclusive evidence.

Swedish vocabulary: parental leave – föräldraledighet

Sweden launches defence talks with US as Turkey continues to block Nato membership

Sweden is negotiating a new defence deal with the United States while the process of ratifying its Nato application drags on, reports the AFP news agency.

Sweden’s defence ministry said that the two nations were negotiating a deal for “even closer cooperation with the United States both bilaterally and within the framework of Nato”.

Exactly what the so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will cover is being negotiated “but it makes it easier for American troops to operate in Sweden,” Defence Minister Pål Jonson said in a written statement to AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: defence ministry – försvarsdepartement

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Higher food prices, new fire statistics, the wolf hunt continues and so does the Nato debate. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 9 January 2023 06:32 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

How the cost of food soared in Sweden last year

Food prices increased by a whopping 15.4 percent in Sweden last year, according to Matpriskollen, which compares the cost of more than 40,000 grocery items.

The price of margarine, cheese, meat, fish, bread and milk has seen the sharpest increase, reports Swedish news agency TT, with some items soaring by 30 percent. Matpriskollen believes food prices will continue to rise in 2023, but at a slower pace.

Swedish vocabulary: food – mat

More people died in fires last year in Sweden

One hundred people died in fires across Sweden last year, according to preliminary statistics by the Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), far more than the year before. In 2021, 78 people died in fires. Last year’s figure is the highest since 2017, when 107 people died in fires.

It’s too early to say what caused the spike in 2022, an MSB analyst told TT, and the data could be affected by random tragic incidents.

Around five out of six fatal blazes happen in homes, with smoking behind at least a quarter of fatal fires. Victims above the age of 80 are over-represented, and among people aged 20-64 more than half had consumed alcohol before the fire.

The best protection in the event that a fire does break out is a working fire alarm and the ability to quickly get out of the house, the MSB analyst told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a fire – en brand

Another five wolves shot as Sweden’s wolf cull continues

Five wolves were shot on the seventh day of Sweden’s wolf hunt, according to hunting magazine Svensk Jakt. That means hunters have so far killed 51 out of the 75 wolves that Swedish authorities have ruled are to be culled during this hunt.

There are around 460 wolves in Sweden, an increase since the end of the 1990s.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf – en varg

Prime Minister Kristersson: Sweden can’t meet some Turkish demands for Nato bid

Turkey, which has for months blocked Nato membership bids by Sweden and Finland, has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.

“Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Ulf Kristersson said during a security conference also attended by Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that it will depend on internal politics inside Turkey as well as “Sweden’s capacity to show its seriousness”. Click here to read more.

Swedish vocabulary: a membership – ett medlemsskap

