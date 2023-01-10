Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New electricity subsidy for all of Sweden

The government has proposed a new electricity subsidy for the entire country, which will be based on the months of November-December and paid out “at some point in spring”, according to Christian Democrat Energy Minister Ebba Busch.

An initial batch of subsidies (a total of 17 billion kronor for households and 30 billion kronor for businesses) will be paid out in February, but only to households in southern Sweden where electricity is the most expensive.

The new batch announced on Monday will be available to households in all of Sweden, including the northern Norrland region.

It is not yet clear how much will be paid out the second time around.

The subsidy scheme has been criticised because it will be kept confidential how much people receive, and some experts have said it could also lead to higher prices.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity subsidy – elstöd

Sweden moves to reactivate civil conscription

The government wants to activate civil conscription for part-time firefighters as part of a bid to reintroduce civil conscription – civilians’ duty to serve in the case of war or crisis.

The Civil Contingencies Agency has been ordered to identify people who are trained in providing emergency services – mainly part-time firefighters – but don’t currently work in the field. This could include 1,500-2,000 people, reports the TT news agency.

They would be asked to volunteer for a role within the civil defence, but if there’s not enough interest MSB said that “the meaning of ‘duty’ could have to be strengthened”.

Swedish vocabulary: duty – plikt

Parental leave protects against mental ill health

A group of researchers at Stockholm University and the Karolinska Institute have found, after looking at 45 international studies, that parental leave could protect against illnesses such as depression, anxiety, burnout and the need for psychiatric care.

For mothers, it leaves a long-lasting effect, but for fathers the effect is short-term.

The researchers looked at 14 high-income countries, including Sweden, that offer some kind of parental leave. Sweden’s parental leave includes 390 paid days based on your income and another 90 days paid out at a lower level of 180 kronor per day.

They said that more research was needed to get conclusive evidence.

Swedish vocabulary: parental leave – föräldraledighet

Sweden launches defence talks with US as Turkey continues to block Nato membership

Sweden is negotiating a new defence deal with the United States while the process of ratifying its Nato application drags on, reports the AFP news agency.

Sweden’s defence ministry said that the two nations were negotiating a deal for “even closer cooperation with the United States both bilaterally and within the framework of Nato”.

Exactly what the so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will cover is being negotiated “but it makes it easier for American troops to operate in Sweden,” Defence Minister Pål Jonson said in a written statement to AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: defence ministry – försvarsdepartement