RESIDENCY PERMITS
What’s the current status of Sweden’s planned migration laws?
There are a number of migration-related laws and policies in the pipeline in Sweden, including changes to work permits, citizenship and permanent residency requirements, and plans to tighten up permanent residency and asylum applications. Here's a quick overview.
Published: 10 January 2023 11:08 CET
A Swedish MP votes on a law in parliament. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
