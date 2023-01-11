Read news from:
Ex-Iran official’s outburst in Swedish courtroom on first day of appeals trial

A former Iranian prison official, who was last year sentenced to life in prison in Sweden, was escorted out of the courtroom following several reprimands as his appeals trial opened.

Published: 11 January 2023 12:18 CET
A drawing of Hamid Noury, left, during his first trial at Stockholm District Court. Photo: Anders Humlebo/TT

The case relates to the killing of at least 5,000 prisoners across Iran, allegedly ordered by supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini, to avenge attacks carried out by exiled opposition group the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Hamid Noury, 61, was convicted of a “serious crime against international law” and “murder” in July 2022 by a Stockholm district court.

It found that Noury was an assistant prosecutor in a prison near Tehran at the time of the events and “retrieved prisoners, brought them to the committee and escorted them to the execution site”.

The lower court trial was the first related to the mass executions in Iran in the 1980s and was particularly sensitive, as rights activists accuse senior Iranian officials now in power – including current President Ebrahim Raisi – of having been members of the committees that handed down the death sentences.

As his appeals trial opened on Wednesday, Noury’s defence lawyer Thomas Bodström asked the court to acquit him or reduce his sentence.

Noury, dressed in a white polo shirt, asked to make a statement, but was told by Judge Robert Green he had to wait until it was time for the defence to present its case.

Noury continued to speak, deploring the conditions of his jail and complaining of problems with his vision, waving several pairs of glasses at the judge.

Following multiple outbursts and reprimands, Noury was escorted out of the courtroom.

Noury was sentenced for his role in the killings targeting the MEK and for participating in a second wave directed at “left-wing sympathisers who were deemed to have renounced their Islamic faith”, the court said in its ruling.

Noury had argued that he was on leave during the period in question, and said he worked in another prison, denouncing the accusations as a plot by the MEK to discredit the Islamic Republic.

Noury was arrested at a Stockholm airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.

The case has strained relations between Stockholm and Tehran, which has repeatedly called for Noury’s release and dismissed last year’s verdict as “political”.

‘Completely unacceptable’: Swedish police chief says fatal gun violence represents a ‘failure’

More people than ever before were shot dead in Sweden in 2022, and the new year has begun with a new spiral of violence in Stockholm.

Published: 8 January 2023 10:27 CET
As long as new boys step forward to pick up the weapons, the gang violence will continue, National Operations Department (NOA) chief Johan Olsson said in an interview with TT.

“Of course, it cannot be seen as anything other than a failure of society and the police. It is, of course, a completely unacceptable development,” Olsson said about the sharp increase in fatal firearm violence in 2022.

The increase is believed to be partly due to the fact that the violence has spread more outside the three big cities and partly because an increasingly high percentage of shootings result in someone dying, he added.

This is also clearly visible in the statistics: 28 percent of those who were shot in 2021 died, compared to 37 percent in 2022.

“We see that people shoot to kill to a greater extent. Our interpretation is that the conflicts have become so violent and that people put more effort into killing in order not to become a victim themselves,” Olsson explained.

Culture of violence

This can be seen, among other things, in the fact that more shots are usually fired, he added.

There is no clear answer to what drives the violence. Still, it is clear that a culture has developed in Sweden’s underworld where people have to personally be violent in order to “be someone”.

“It is not enough to belong to a group -you have to do it yourself. One must respond with deadly force to the slightest perceived injustice.

“To a large extent, we see that the actors in the smaller cities are adopting the same mentality,” he added.

New violent incidents

Although the police achieved a lot of success in fighting crime last year – not least through information from encrypted chats that led to the convictions of many gang criminals – violent incidents continue.

Stockholm is the main arena for gang clashes. Around ten acts of violence took place in the region between Christmas Day and the end of the first week of the new year, including three murders and several attempted murders.

“In 2022, we broke a record in the number of people we arrested for serious and particularly serious weapons offences, more than one arrest per day. We also see that – over time – we’re prosecuting more and more people for murder and attempted murder. So, we have achieved operational success, but we do not see the violence decreasing,” Olsson noted.

The problem is that new young men and boys always step forward when others are removed from the picture.

Stopping recruitment

The long-term solution is to stop new recruitment into crime networks.

At present, a number of things are being done to address these violent incidents. For example, Stockholm now has a reinforcement of approximately 200 police officers from other parts of the police who contribute with a range of different skills.

“We work hard to have the most resources where we have the biggest problems. Decisions are made all the time,” he said.

In the short term, more people with the right skills are also needed to investigate serious crimes.

In terms of measures that politics can contribute to the fight against gun violence, he highlighted so-called preventive tools as the most important – that is, for example, that the police can intercept people without there being any suspicion of a crime.

A government inquiry suggested such tools last fall, and the government has announced that a bill is in the works.

