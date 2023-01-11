For members
POLITICS
Who is the new leader of Sweden’s Centre Party and why is it important?
In a press conference on Wednesday, Sweden's Centre Party announced that Muharrem Demirok, MP and former deputy mayor of Linköping, will take over from leader Annie Lööf following a party conference vote in February.
Published: 11 January 2023 11:33 CET
Muharrem Demirok sitting by a sign reading "our new party leader" at a debate for party leader candidates in November. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
