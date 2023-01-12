EU Commission visits Kiruna for meeting with PM and King of Sweden

They will have a meeting, but also visit the LKAB mine and space centre Esrange, and be welcomed by King Carl XVI Gustaf.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday. She will also meet with the King.
“Our leadership in the next six months will focus on the ambition to make Europe greener, safer and freer. Those are the key words,” Swedish newswire TT quoted Kristersson as telling reporters about Sweden’s EU presidency on Wednesday.
The country’s presidency got under way on January 1st and runs until June 30th.
In this time, Swedish ministers and civil servants will lead negotiations on upwards of 300 issues at approximately 2,000 meetings, mainly in Brussels and Luxembourg.
Sweden will have the difficult job of finding compromises between the EU countries and building consensus in European institutions. Here are the top priorities explained.
