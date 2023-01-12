For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden's inflation rate about to peak (maybe), Ursula von der Leyen in Kiruna, and new stats on cancelled trains in Stockholm. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 12 January 2023 06:31 CET
The EU Commission is set to visit Kiruna. Photo: Karin Wesslén/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish PM hits out at Russia 'disinformation' over nuclear weapons, new calculations show how much you'll get back on your electricity bill, don't forget to register your cat, and how long do Swedes wait to bury their loved ones? Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Published: 11 January 2023 06:39 CET
