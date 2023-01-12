Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Has Swedish inflation reached its peak?

Sweden is set to release new figures on Friday that are expected to show a rising rate of inflation. But experts believe we’re approaching the peak and that food prices in particular will soon stop increasing, they told Swedish news agency TT.

It depends a little bit on how you count. The Consumer Price Index, which includes changing interest fees, will peak at 12.6 percent in February, predicts Swedbank analyst Andreas Wallström. And the Central Bank’s metric, the Fixed-Rate Consumer Price Index, is expected to have peaked at approximately 9.5 percent in December.

Swedish vocabulary: figures – siffror

EU Commission visits Kiruna

Sweden’s northernmost city, Kiruna, is playing host to a visit by the entire EU Commission this week as Sweden’s six-month EU presidency truly kicks off.

They will have a meeting, but also visit the LKAB mine and space centre Esrange, and be welcomed by King Carl XVI Gustaf. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: northernmost – nordligaste

How many trains were cancelled in Stockholm in December?

Stockholm commuters faced travel chaos in December with thousands of cancelled trains. Operator MTR has now released the exact statistics, writes the Mitti newspaper.

In December, a total of 4,079 departures were cancelled, almost 25 percent of traffic. According to MTR part of the reason was that they’ve started to use cameras instead of train attendants onboard trains, which meant the trains were short-staffed.

Swedish vocabulary: a train attendant – en tågvärd

Sweden’s Centre Party nominates new leader

Muharrem Demirok will take over as leader of Sweden’s Centre Party if the party’s election committee gets its way.

Demirok, a newly elected member of parliament and former deputy mayor in the city of Linköping, will be formally voted in as party leader at a conference on February 2nd.

In theory party members could vote for someone else, but in practice it is always the candidate suggested by the election committee who wins.

He will succeed Annie Lööf, who announced four days after Sweden’s September election that she would be stepping down as leader of the party she has led since 2011. Here’s a bit more about Demirok and why the change in leadership matters.

Swedish vocabulary: a party leader – en partiledare