Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden's inflation rate about to peak (maybe), Ursula von der Leyen in Kiruna, and new stats on cancelled trains in Stockholm. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 12 January 2023 06:31 CET
The EU Commission is set to visit Kiruna. Photo: Karin Wesslén/TT

Has Swedish inflation reached its peak?

Sweden is set to release new figures on Friday that are expected to show a rising rate of inflation. But experts believe we’re approaching the peak and that food prices in particular will soon stop increasing, they told Swedish news agency TT.

It depends a little bit on how you count. The Consumer Price Index, which includes changing interest fees, will peak at 12.6 percent in February, predicts Swedbank analyst Andreas Wallström. And the Central Bank’s metric, the Fixed-Rate Consumer Price Index, is expected to have peaked at approximately 9.5 percent in December.

Swedish vocabulary: figures – siffror

EU Commission visits Kiruna

Sweden’s northernmost city, Kiruna, is playing host to a visit by the entire EU Commission this week as Sweden’s six-month EU presidency truly kicks off.

They will have a meeting, but also visit the LKAB mine and space centre Esrange, and be welcomed by King Carl XVI Gustaf. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: northernmost – nordligaste

How many trains were cancelled in Stockholm in December?

Stockholm commuters faced travel chaos in December with thousands of cancelled trains. Operator MTR has now released the exact statistics, writes the Mitti newspaper.

In December, a total of 4,079 departures were cancelled, almost 25 percent of traffic. According to MTR part of the reason was that they’ve started to use cameras instead of train attendants onboard trains, which meant the trains were short-staffed.

Swedish vocabulary: a train attendant – en tågvärd

Sweden’s Centre Party nominates new leader

Muharrem Demirok will take over as leader of Sweden’s Centre Party if the party’s election committee gets its way.

Demirok, a newly elected member of parliament and former deputy mayor in the city of Linköping, will be formally voted in as party leader at a conference on February 2nd.

In theory party members could vote for someone else, but in practice it is always the candidate suggested by the election committee who wins.

He will succeed Annie Lööf, who announced four days after Sweden’s September election that she would be stepping down as leader of the party she has led since 2011. Here’s a bit more about Demirok and why the change in leadership matters.

Swedish vocabulary: a party leader – en partiledare

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish PM hits out at Russia 'disinformation' over nuclear weapons, new calculations show how much you'll get back on your electricity bill, don't forget to register your cat, and how long do Swedes wait to bury their loved ones? Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.

Published: 11 January 2023 06:39 CET
Swedish PM hits out at Russia ‘disinformation’ over nuclear weapons

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Folk och försvar defence conference on Sunday that placing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil in peace time was not on the table. But several Russian media wrongly reported that he had said the opposite, that it would allow nuclear weapons in peace time, reports Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

RBC has since corrected its article, with a note saying the text has been “modified due to a translation error”, but TT reported late on Tuesday evening that the wrong information at least at the time remained on Lenta, Gazeta and News.ru.

Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderates, took to Facebook to slam the reports:

“Sweden, our neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe are threatened by Russia’s hybrid warfare – and Russian disinformation – at the same time as Russia is waging a full-scale invasion war against Ukraine. The other day, Säpo [the Swedish security services] warned of more and more Russian espionage in Sweden. Now, the Russian media are spreading pure disinformation about what I said in my speech in Sälen.”

Read our full article on this topic here.

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear weapons – kärnvapen

How much will you get paid back on your electricity bill?

Owners of a detached home in southern Sweden would get another 5,000-6,000 kronor paid out if the government’s plan to hand out another batch of electricity subsidies goes ahead, according to calculations made by electricity company Godel on behalf of the TT newswire. The first subsidy package will give them around 16,000 kronor.

Here’s everything we know so far about Sweden’s energy subsidy.

If you own a house in Norrland, northern Sweden, you could get around 3,800 kronor back. Norrland house owners would be eligible for the second round of payouts, but not for the first round.

Swedish vocabulary: a house owner – en villaägare/husägare

How long after death is a Swedish funeral?

Sweden has the world’s longest waiting period between death and burial, according to funeral services directory SBF. It increased slightly last year to 24.9 days on average.

Ten years ago the law was changed to in fact make the permitted waiting time shorter, from two months between death and cremation or burial to one month. But in practice the actual time people take to plan the funeral after a death has increased.

The data are based on 5,633 funerals in October and November 2022, writes SBF.

Swedish vocabulary: a funeral – en begravning

Swedish cat owners rush to get their pets registered

Around 140,000 cats have been registered since it became mandatory to report your cat to the Swedish Board of Agriculture at the turn of the year, to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Blekinge.

In order to register a cat with the Board of Agriculture, the animal must have an approved form of ID, such as a microchip or tattoo. Registration costs 40 kronor if carried out digitally and paying by Sweden’s mobile payment application Swish, or 100 kronor if owners opt to fill in a paper form instead or are not able to pay by Swish.

Owners who forget to register their pets don’t currently risk punishment or a fine.

Swedish vocabulary: a cat – en katt

