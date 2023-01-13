For members
HEALTH
How you can get your company in Sweden to pay for you to get a massage
Many Swedish companies offer their employees a tax-free 'friskvårdsbidrag' (health benefit or contribution) for "activities which incorporate some form of exercise" (like a gym membership) or "de-stressing or relaxing" activities, such as a massage.
Published: 13 January 2023 15:45 CET
Your work might even pay for you to get a relaxing massage, if you have this benefit. Photo: Cornelius Poppe/TT/NTB
For members
HEALTH
How much will I have to pay to go to the dentist in Sweden?
Dental care in Sweden is under a seperate system to most other healthcare, meaning costs can quickly mount up if you need a lot of treatment. How are costs calculated, and are there any subsidies?
Published: 3 October 2022 17:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments