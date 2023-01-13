Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Swedish inflation hits three-decade high

Inflation in Sweden surged to its highest point in three decades in December, fuelled by soaring electricity prices that have hit the cost of living, official figures showed Friday.

Published: 13 January 2023 10:34 CET
Swedish inflation hits three-decade high
Rising energy prices are one factor behind increased inflation. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 12.3 percent, up from 11.5 percent in November, Statistics Sweden said, the highest figure since February 1991.

The main driver was the price of electricity, which rose 28.8 percent in December compared to the month before and 45.3 percent compared to a year earlier.

Sweden’s inflation adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF) — the figure used by Sweden’s central bank to guide monetary policy — jumped to 10.2 percent on an annual basis, up from 9.5 percent in November.

In a bid to counter soaring inflation, the Scandinavian country’s central bank has sharply hiked its key interest rate in recent months, from zero in April to 2.5 percent currently, with its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for early February.

The bank has signalled that more increases are on the way.

Inflation has soared worldwide in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, prompting central banks to hike interest rates.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Swedes less pessimistic about property prices than last month

The number of households expecting prices to rise in the next year has increased, as the number of those expecting prices to drop has decreased, according to SEB bank's monthly property price indicator.

Published: 9 January 2023 10:06 CET
Swedes less pessimistic about property prices than last month

The property price indicator tracks the difference between the number of households expecting prices to rise and those expecting prices to fall.

The indicator increased by 15 points in January, up from minus 36 to minus 21 in Sweden as a whole. On a regional basis, the figure for January 2023 varies from minus 14 (Östra Götaland) to minus 33 (Svealand excluding Stockholm).

These figures suggest that households, although still pessimistic about property prices, have more positive expectations for how prices will develop over the coming year than they did last month.

“Households are starting the year by raising their expectations for property prices over the next 12 months, despite expectations being low to start with,” SEB economist Américo Fernández said.

“Although most indications seem to show that household finances will get worse before they get better, this could be the beginning of both expectations and prices stabilising.”

In addition to tracking property price expectations, SEB also looked at how high (or low) households expect key interest rates to be in a year’s time, and whether households are planning to switch from a variable to fixed-rate mortgage.

On key interest rates, households expected interest rates to be slightly lower in a year’s time than they did last month, with a prediction of 3.19 percent compared with 3.21 percent last month. With the key interest rate currently at 2.5 percent, this shows that households expect Sweden’s Riksbank to raise rates further over the coming year.

“With one month left until the first interest rate notification of the year, household expectations are clear – rate rises are not over,” Fernández said.

“But this also signals that people believe the peak is close, meaning that property costs will probably stabilise around early spring and support a slow recovery of property prices during the latter half of 2023.”

The number of households planning to switch to a fixed-rate mortgate increased on last month, up to 9 percent from 7 percent in December 2022.

 

SHOW COMMENTS