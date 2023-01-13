Read news from:
Swedish PM condemns mock hanging of Erdoğan effigy

Sweden's prime minister on Friday condemned a Kurdish group in Stockholm for hanging an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showing him dangling by his legs from a rope.

Published: 13 January 2023 15:52 CET
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hand with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (L) during a press conference following their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on November 8, 2022. Photo: Adem ALTAN/AFP

The staging of a “type of mock execution of a foreign democratically-elected leader” was “extremely serious”, Ulf Kristersson told broadcaster TV4.

Turkey summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Ankara on Thursday after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdoğan to Italy’s late dictator Benito Mussolini.

The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdoğan swinging on a rope outside Stockholm’s City Hall.

Kristersson said the stunt was even more serious given that Sweden has seen two of its leading politicians assassinated.

Then-prime minister Olof Palme was shot and killed in 1986 and Swedish foreign minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.

Kristersson said the group’s move was intended as “sabotage against Sweden’s Nato application.”

“It is dangerous for Sweden’s security to act in this way,” he added. The incendiary tweet came as Turkey piles pressure on Sweden and fellow Nato hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”. Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger dispute with Turkey.

Ankara has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet Turkey’s demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.

Turkey has responded to the “mock execution” by cancelling a planned trip to the country by Sweden’s Speaker, Andreas Norlén.

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over Erdoğan hanging effigy

Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden's ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan swinging by his legs from a rope.

Published: 13 January 2023 09:46 CET
A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdoğan to Italy’s Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdoğan swinging on a rope.

“It is time for Erdoğan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don’t end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul’s) Taksim Square.”

The Rojava Committee tweet came as Nato member Turkey piles pressure on Sweden and Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”.

The Nordic neighbours still need Turkey to approve their Nato membership bids, which came in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden, with its larger Kurdish diaspora, has particularly angered Turkey.

Turkey has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet its demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.

It lashed out furiously Thursday at both the Rojava Committee and what it deemed as Stockholm’s soft response to the tweet.

‘Open debate’

Erdoğan’s chief spokesman said Turkey condemned the Kurdish group’s tweet “in the strongest possible terms”.

“We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay,” spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

His message came in direct response to a tweeted statement from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström condemning the video.

Stockholm supports “an open debate about politics” but “distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives”, Billström wrote.

“Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside the town hall is abhorrent,” he wrote.

Billström’s response did little to appease Turkey. The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador for a dressing-down, accusing Stockholm of going back on its past pledges and demanding that “the perpetrators of this action are found”.

The angry exchange over a tweet came less than a month after Billström paid a cordial visit to Ankara in an effort to get the Nato membership bid over the line.

The Swedish government has since signalled that it has reached the limit of what it can do to meet Turkey’s demands, particularly concerning the extradition of suspects.

Turkey has been battling a decades-long insurgency against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

But it has also used its fight against the PKK to justify prosecuting Kurdish politicians and support groups.

Turkey’s top court is now weighing whether to ban the country’s main Kurdish-backed party ahead of elections expected before June.

