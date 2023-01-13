For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Rare earth metal deposit discovered, property prices down 30 percent including inflation, support for leaving EU collapses, Turkish anger over Stockholm Kurdish group's tweet and Swedes finally free to dance. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 13 January 2023 07:44 CET
Soon, Swedish restaurant and bar owners will no longer need a permit to allow guests to dance. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
