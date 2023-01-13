Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish miners discover Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metals

Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metals has been found in the far north of Sweden, a find that could aid the production of electric cars.

Swedish mining company LKAB said the newly-explored deposit, found right next to an iron ore mine, contained more than one million tonnes of rare earth oxides.

“This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition,” LKAB’s chief executive Jan Moström said in a statement.

“We face a supply problem. Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles,” Moström added.

The full extent of the deposit has not been established yet.

Moström said it would likely “take several years to investigate the deposit and the conditions for profitably and sustainably mining it.”

Asked when the deposit could actually be mined, Moström said at a press conference it would largely depend on how quickly permits could be secured.

But based on experience it would likely be “10 to 15 years”, he said.

Swedish vocabulary: gruva – mine

Swedish property prices down 30 percent if inflation is taken into account

New statistics show that property prices continue to drop. If analysts are correct, Sweden could be looking at a loss of around 25-30 percent in value on property since the market peaked in spring 2022, calculating for inflation.

In December, apartment prices fell one percent, with houses falling three percent on the month before, new monthly figures from Svensk Mäklarstatistik based on data from Sweden’s estate agents shows.

“The trend is continuing and houses in particular are hard-hit,” said Per-Arne Sandegren, analyst at Svensk Mäklarstatistik.

“From the peak in spring 2022 we’re talking about a price fall of 14-15 percent. That’s the longest and also the largest drop during the 2000s,” he said.

And the predictions of banks and other expert organisations indicate that prices haven’t finished dropping yet. Many predict that prices could drop as much as 20 percent, something Sandegren describes as “not unreasonable”.

If that is the case, then we can expect two or even three more months with prices dropping.

However, this only refers to the property’s price tag. Add 10 percent due to inflation and properties could have lost around 30 percent of their value in just one year, if these predictions are correct.

Swedish vocabulary: prisfall – price drop

Public support in Europe for leaving EU collapses since Brexit, new survey shows

There has been a significant decline in support for leaving the European Union within its member states following the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote, according to a new survey by the European Social Survey.

The survey that was carried out both in 2016-2017 and again between 2020-2022 shows that public support for leaving the European Union has waned.

In the study, first reported by the Irish Times, respondents were asked the hypothetical question: “Imagine there were a referendum in [your country] tomorrow about membership of the European Union. Would you vote for [your country] to remain a member of the European Union or to leave the European Union?”.

The new data shows that support in favour of leaving the EU dropped in every member state.

Despite most expressing a wish to remain in the EU, not every country saw a rise in support for voting to remain. In Germany, there was a drop of 5.1 percentage points for remain, 3.4 in Poland, 1.7 in Spain and 0.4 in Sweden. But in these countries respondents did not switch to backing leave but gave answers indicating they didn’t know which side they would vote for or that they just wouldn’t vote.

Swedish vocabulary: swexit – Sweden exiting the EU

Turkey lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet

Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden’s ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.

The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden’s efforts to break down Nato member Turkey’s resistance to its bid to join the Western defence

alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ambassador was summoned a day after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdogan to Italy’s late dictator Benito Mussolini in a tweet.

The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope.

“It is time for Erdogan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don’t end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul’s) Taksim Square.”

The tweet came as Turkey piles pressure on Sweden and fellow Nato hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”.

Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger dispute with Turkey.

Turkey has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet Turkey’s demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.

It lashed out furiously yesterday at both the Rojava Committee and what it deemed as Stockholm’s soft response to the tweet.

Swedish vocabulary: docka – dummy

Swedes free to dance as government rips up archaic law

Owners of Swedish night clubs and bars will no longer need special permits to allow dancing on the premises, the government said Thursday as it announced its intention to bin a 67-year-old law.

While Swedes, despite their reputation for being subdued, can frequently be found dancing at nightclubs around the country, it does require that the owner of the establishment have a special permit.

The law, which has been the subject of debate for decades, dates back to 1956 when politicians were trying to rein in a surge of dance meets around the country where unchaperoned youths would consume alcohol and listen to what some at the time considered immoral music and dancing.

“This is a long-awaited freedom reform,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said in a statement.

“It’s not reasonable that the state should regulate peoples’ dancing,” he continued, adding that removing the need for a permit would also reduce red tape for businesses.

Sweden’s parliament in 2016 agreed it was time to scrap the law, leading the government to examine the matter.

The probe, completed in 2018, however found that the permits served a purpose in terms of addressing safety, and suggested that the process should instead be revised.

The whole issue was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new government’s proposal, which will need to be approved by parliament, means that bars and nightclubs will no longer need any permits to allow dancing as long as it’s not in a public space.

There is widespread support for the measure in parliament.

For dance events in public, organisers will need to inform police so that potential security concerns can be evaluated.

Swedish vocabulary: danstillstånd – dance permit