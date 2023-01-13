Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over Kurdish group’s tweet

Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden's ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan swinging by his legs from a rope.

Published: 13 January 2023 09:46 CET
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over Kurdish group's tweet
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, on November 8th, 2022. Photo: Burhan Ozbilici/AFP

A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdoğan to Italy’s Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdoğan swinging on a rope.

“It is time for Erdoğan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don’t end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul’s) Taksim Square.”

The Rojava Committee tweet came as Nato member Turkey piles pressure on Sweden and Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”.

The Nordic neighbours still need Turkey to approve their Nato membership bids, which came in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden, with its larger Kurdish diaspora, has particularly angered Turkey.

Turkey has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet its demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.

It lashed out furiously Thursday at both the Rojava Committee and what it deemed as Stockholm’s soft response to the tweet.

‘Open debate’

Erdoğan’s chief spokesman said Turkey condemned the Kurdish group’s tweet “in the strongest possible terms”.

“We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay,” spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

His message came in direct response to a tweeted statement from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström condemning the video.

Stockholm supports “an open debate about politics” but “distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives”, Billström wrote.

“Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside the town hall is abhorrent,” he wrote.

Billström’s response did little to appease Turkey. The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador for a dressing-down, accusing Stockholm of going back on its past pledges and demanding that “the perpetrators of this action are found”.

The angry exchange over a tweet came less than a month after Billström paid a cordial visit to Ankara in an effort to get the Nato membership bid over the line.

The Swedish government has since signalled that it has reached the limit of what it can do to meet Turkey’s demands, particularly concerning the extradition of suspects.

Turkey has been battling a decades-long insurgency against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

But it has also used its fight against the PKK to justify prosecuting Kurdish politicians and support groups.

Turkey’s top court is now weighing whether to ban the country’s main Kurdish-backed party ahead of elections expected before June.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Swedish PM hits out at Russian media over nuclear weapons ‘disinformation’

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has accused Russian media of spreading 'pure disinformation' after it was wrongly reported that Sweden was planning to allow Nato to place nuclear weapons on its soil in peacetime.

Published: 11 January 2023 08:25 CET
Swedish PM hits out at Russian media over nuclear weapons 'disinformation'

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Folk och försvar defence conference on Sunday that placing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil in peacetime was not on the table.

But several Russian media wrongly reported that he had said the opposite, that it would allow nuclear weapons in peacetime, reports Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

His exact quote, according to the Swedish government’s official English translation of his speech as seen by The Local, was: “The whole of Nato’s responsibility is also Sweden’s responsibility. We will be a long-term, loyal and committed member. Like Norway and Denmark in their time, Sweden is acceding to Nato without any formal conditions. We see however – as little as other Nordic countries – that having nuclear weapons on our own territory in peacetime is in the cards.”

The last sentence could possibly be misinterpreted when read, but what he means if you listen to the speech in Swedish is that nuclear weapons in peacetime is not on the cards.

Russian news site RBC has since corrected its article, with a note saying the text has been “modified due to a translation error”, but Swedish news agency TT reported late on Tuesday evening that the wrong information at least at the time remained on Lenta, Gazeta and News.ru.

Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderates, took to Facebook to slam the reports:

“Sweden, our neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe are threatened by Russia’s hybrid warfare – and Russian disinformation – at the same time as Russia is waging a full-scale invasion war against Ukraine. The other day, Säpo [the Swedish security services] warned of more and more Russian espionage in Sweden. Now, the Russian media are spreading pure disinformation about what I said in my speech in Sälen.”

Sweden in May last year announced it would apply to join Nato, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

SHOW COMMENTS