For members
INSIDE SWEDEN
Inside Sweden: What I discovered from ten months of maternity leave
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren is back from parental leave. In this latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members only, she rounds up the top stories of the week and looks ahead to the year to come.
Published: 14 January 2023 08:54 CET
Swedish parental leave: generous, but complicated. File photo of parents walking their prams. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments