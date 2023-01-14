LISTEN: Money-saving tips, migration law updates, and why is the King so annoyed?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton, Emma Löfgren and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we examine the King’s 43-year grudge against a law change on the line of succession.

We discuss why this is a good year for public holidays in Sweden.

With a report suggesting the Swedish economy is facing its biggest shock since the 1990s, we’ll give you some tips for how to save money.

We’ll listen to an interview with Tanmaya Lal, the Indian ambassador to Sweden.

We have a roundup of what migration law changes are in the offing.

We chat about why Sweden is responsible for half of all the expulsion orders served to UK citizens in the EU post-Brexit.

And we round things off with a short quiz about Gothenburg.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or you can find it here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus