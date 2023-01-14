Read news from:
LISTEN: Money-saving tips, migration law updates, and why is the King so annoyed?

This week on Sweden in Focus: the King’s succession grudge; a good year for public holidays; money-saving tips; interview with the Indian ambassador to Sweden; migration law changes; UK citizens expelled post-Brexit; Gothenburg quiz.

Published: 14 January 2023 08:41 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton, Emma Löfgren and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we examine the King’s 43-year grudge against a law change on the line of succession.

We discuss why this is a good year for public holidays in Sweden.

With a report suggesting the Swedish economy is facing its biggest shock since the 1990s, we’ll give you some tips for how to save money.

We’ll listen to an interview with Tanmaya Lal, the Indian ambassador to Sweden. 

We have a roundup of what migration law changes are in the offing. 

We chat about why Sweden is responsible for half of all the expulsion orders served to UK citizens in the EU post-Brexit.

And we round things off with a short quiz about Gothenburg. 

LISTEN: What’s coming up in Sweden in 2023?

In this week's episode we look ahead to next year: Who will take over as Centre Party leader and why does it matter? Will Sweden finally join Nato? What are the country’s goals for the EU presidency? And how will Sweden celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th jubilee?

Published: 31 December 2022 09:27 CET
In the final episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast for 2022, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

What does 2023 hold in store for Sweden? We chat about some of the stories expected to dominate the news agenda next year. Check out our preview article to find out more: 

A special thank you to The Local’s members! Your support is what makes the podcast possible. 

Happy New Year to all our listeners! 

