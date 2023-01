In Sweden, gender is serious business. Challenges to the idea that men and women are exactly the same are often met with great pushback in the press, primarily from leftist commentators, but even politicians on the right have been known to chime in from time to time.

Those of you who have been here long enough might even remember Centre Party leader Annie Lööf butting heads with Jordan Peterson during an interview four years ago on Skavlan… Men and women should be the same, many Swedes argue, and best to start early: introducing genusdagis!

In Swedish genus is the word for ‘gender’, that is ‘gender’ as in ‘gender studies’. And dagis, a word which has been around since the 1950s, is slang for daghem, literally meaning ‘day home’, which is the Swedish word for ‘daycare’. Genusdagis then is ‘gender daycare’. The proper term for dagis, however, is förskola, ‘preschool’. So you can also say genusförskola.

But what exactly is a genusdagis? Well Egalia Förskola, a genusdagis in Södermalm in Stockholm, explains it like this: “here, our teaching plan is based on the fact that children become aware of gender differences at an early age, which in turn sets up limits for girls’ and boys’ life opportunities.”

“At Egalia, teachers work to undo this, instead teaching all children that they hold the same rights, responsibilities and possibilities no matter their gender orientation.”

The genusdagis then uses different approaches to counteract this awareness which “limits” children. How? Well, among other things, they use proper names and gender-neutral words, rather than referring to children by their gender.

“Materials, books and toys are also determined based on a gender and equality perspective.” And everything, they say, is infused with a “strongly permeating gender pedagogy”.

Surely genusdagis must be some fringe phenomenon? Well, perhaps the ones that have a strong focus on gender pedagogy, but the idea that a preschool should be focused on things like these can actually be found in the curriculum provided by the state:

“The preschool must actively and consciously promote equal rights and opportunities for all children, regardless of gender,” the state preschool curriculum reads. “The preschool has a responsibility to counteract gender patterns that limit children’s development, choices and learning.”

“How the preschool organises teaching, how the children are treated and what demands and expectations are placed on the children contribute to shaping their perceptions of what is female and male. The preschool must therefore organise teaching so that the children meet, play and learn together, and test and develop their abilities and interests, with the same opportunities and on equal terms, regardless of gender.” (Läroplan för förskolan)

Perhaps every Swedish dagis to a certain extent is a genusdagis today? Whatever the case, the phenomenon has garnered a great deal of attention from the international press, Vice has previously done a 30 minute mini-documentary on the topic, The New York Times has written about it, along with many others.

The topic is also quite divisive, so be prepared to meet people who feel strongly either way if you bring it up in conversation. Maybe even ask your friends what they think about it, and even if they have any experience with it.

Example sentences:

Vet du vad ett genusdagis är?

Do you know what a gender preschool is?

Mina barn går på genusdagis.

My children are in gender preschool.

