Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN TRAVEL

Berlin to get new night train service to Stockholm

Starting at the end of March, Sweden’s national railway will extend its EuroNight service all the way to the German capital.

Published: 16 January 2023 11:27 CET
Berlin to get new night train service to Stockholm
A EuroNight train in the Swedish city of Linköping bound for Hamburg. Photo: Jakop Dalunde

SJ, Sweden’s national rail company only just launched its night train between Stockholm and Hamburg in September, but an extension is already in the works.

As of March 31st, SJ will extend that EuroNight sleeper train service to Berlin.

The nightly service will leave the German capital’s central station at 6:37 pm and then call in at Hamburg’s central station for a 10:01 pm departure—before arriving in the Swedish capital at 9:55 am the next morning.

Travellers have slightly earlier departure and arrival times on the way back. Leaving Stockholm at 5:34 pm, SJ’s EuroNight will stop at Hamburg’s central station at the bright and early time of 6:01 am the next morning before arriving in Berlin at 9:00 am.

Swedish Rail’s upcoming EuroNight route between Stockholm and Berlin
Image: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-infografik GmbH/dpa-Themendienst | dpa-infografik GmbH

The sleeper train cars come with couchette cabins with six bunks, standard sleeper cabins with two bunks and a wash basin, and even a deluxe room with a double bed and private ensuite shower and WC.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The new international train routes you can take from Germany this year

SJ includes breakfast boxes in the price of sleeper cabins and the first tickets are going on sale in February, according to train blogger “The Man in Seat 61,” although this may be subject to change.

The new Stockholm sleeper service marks the latest in a rush of new options for overnight trains from Germany. Austria’s national rail company has recently added several night services from southern German cities like Stuttgart and Munich.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: The best night trains running through Germany

EuroNight has recently started up a service from Prague to Zurich with a stop in Leipzig.

Finally, European Sleeper is slated to kick off its night route between Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin in May.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How travelling by train between Berlin and the UK will get easier in 2023

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Swedish government shelves plans for two fast train links

Sweden's government has called for a halt to planning to faster train links between Gothenburg and Borås and Jönköping and Hässleholm, in a move local politicians have called "a catastrophe".

Published: 23 December 2022 15:53 CET
Swedish government shelves plans for two fast train links

In an announcement slipped out just before Christmas Eve, the government said it had instructed the Swedish Transport Administration to stop all planning for the Borås to Gothenburg link, stop the ongoing work on linking Hässleholm and Lund. 

“The government wants investments made in the railway system to first and foremost make it easier for commuting and cargo traffic, because that promotes jobs and growth,” infrastructure minister Andreas Carlson said in a press release. “Our approach is for all investments in the railways that are made to be more cost effective than if the original plan for new trunk lines was followed.” 

Ulf Olsson, the Social Democrat mayor in Borås, told the TT newswire that the decision was “a catastrophe”. 

“We already have Sweden’s slowest railway, so it’s totally unrealistic to try to build on the existing railway,” he said. We are Sweden’s third biggest commuting region and have no functioning rail system, and to release this the day before Christmas Eve is pretty symptomatic.”

Per Tryding, the deputy chief executive for the Southern Sweden Chamber of Commerce, complained that the decision meant Skåne, Sweden’s most southerly county, would now have no major rail infrastructure projects. 

“Now the only big investment in Skåne which was in the plan is disappearing, and Skåne already lay far behind Gothenburg and Stockholm,” he said.

“This is going to cause real problems and one thing that is certain that it’s going to take a very long time, whatever they eventually decide. It’s extremely strange to want to first suspend everything and then do an analysis instead of doing it the other way around.”  

The government’s instructions to the transport agency will also mean that there will be no further planning on the so-called central parts of the new planned trunk lines, between Linköping and Borås and Hässleholm and Jönköping. 

Carlson said that the government was prioritising “the existing rail network, better road standards, and a build-out of charging infrastructure”.

SHOW COMMENTS