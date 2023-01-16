Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Swedish university apologises after Turkish student denied internship

Stockholm University has apologised after a professor told a Turkish student, who asked him for a summer internship, that he could not accept her application due to Turkey’s reluctance to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

Published: 16 January 2023 09:12 CET
Swedish university apologises after Turkish student denied internship
A head of department at Stockholm University described the response as "unprofessional and unacceptable". Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The student, who is based at a university in Istanbul, applied for the summer internship in November last year.

“We would love to host you. However, since Turkey does not allow Sweden to join Nato, I have to decline. Sorry!” the professor replied in an email sent November 23rd, first reported by Turkish media.

The woman then submitted a formal discrimination complaint to the university.

There is no general rule that Swedish universities do not accept Turkish students, and a university spokesperson told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that they had apologised to the woman, calling the response she was given “unacceptable”.

“We get a lot of requests from students who are interested in visiting us as research interns. We unfortunately cannot accept all of them, but we expect that everyone who applies gets a professional response,” the head of department told SVT.

The university has also offered to help the woman find an alternative internship.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Swedish PM condemns mock hanging of Erdoğan effigy

Sweden's prime minister on Friday condemned a Kurdish group in Stockholm for hanging an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showing him dangling by his legs from a rope.

Published: 13 January 2023 15:52 CET
Swedish PM condemns mock hanging of Erdoğan effigy

The staging of a “type of mock execution of a foreign democratically-elected leader” was “extremely serious”, Ulf Kristersson told broadcaster TV4.

Turkey summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Ankara on Thursday after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdoğan to Italy’s late dictator Benito Mussolini.

The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdoğan swinging on a rope outside Stockholm’s City Hall.

Kristersson said the stunt was even more serious given that Sweden has seen two of its leading politicians assassinated.

Then-prime minister Olof Palme was shot and killed in 1986 and Swedish foreign minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.

Kristersson said the group’s move was intended as “sabotage against Sweden’s Nato application.”

“It is dangerous for Sweden’s security to act in this way,” he added. The incendiary tweet came as Turkey piles pressure on Sweden and fellow Nato hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”. Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger dispute with Turkey.

Ankara has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet Turkey’s demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.

Turkey has responded to the “mock execution” by cancelling a planned trip to the country by Sweden’s Speaker, Andreas Norlén.

SHOW COMMENTS