Swedish university apologises after Turkish student denied internship

The student, who is based at a university in Istanbul, applied for the summer internship in November last year.

“We would love to host you. However, since Turkey does not allow Sweden to join Nato, I have to decline. Sorry!” the professor replied in an email sent November 23rd, first reported by Turkish media.

The woman then submitted a formal discrimination complaint to the university.

There is no general rule that Swedish universities do not accept Turkish students, and a university spokesperson told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that they had apologised to the woman, calling the response she was given “unacceptable”.

“We get a lot of requests from students who are interested in visiting us as research interns. We unfortunately cannot accept all of them, but we expect that everyone who applies gets a professional response,” the head of department told SVT.

The university has also offered to help the woman find an alternative internship.