Sweden’s PM grilled by EU MEPs on his dependence on the far-right

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson faced a barrage of questions in the European Parliament on Tuesday over his dependence on far-right support, with one MEP accusing him of being "a hostage" to the Sweden Democrats.

Published: 17 January 2023 16:22 CET
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias/AP/TT

Kristersson protested that governments had been formed with far-right support in Finland, Norway and Denmark, and that Sweden was no different. 

“This government which Sweden has established has been a completely normal Nordic government since 2001,” he said. “This has been tried in Finland, Norway and Denmark with good results.” 

Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s conservative Moderate Party, was in Strasbourg to present Sweden’s programme, as President of the European Council, to the parliament. Some of the most challenging questions came from MEPs from the green and left parties. 

“Your government is now hostage to the Sweden Democrats,” declared the Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who is chair of the parliament’s green group, adding that his group were extremely concerned that a government with such a dependence on the far-right would be responsible for working on EU laws. 

Manon Aubry, the French MEP who leads the Left grouping, warned that the Sweden Democrats “neo-Nazi use of language” was already widely spread in Europe. 

“You can’t play games with the extreme right, because when they take power, they will refuse to give it up in a democratic way,” he warned. 

Iratxe Garcia Perez, the Spanish MEP who leads the Social Democrat group in the parliament said that she believed that Sweden’s programme for its presidency lacked sufficient engagement in issues like women’s rights, migrant rights, and efforts to reduce climate impact. 

“Please, be nice and promise that this Swedish Presidency will continue to lead the work against climate change,” she said. 

Kristersson said that his government was committed to being “a constructive and enthusiastic leader for the council’s work”. 

The Nordic countries, he added, were among the most open, tolerant and stable democracies in the world, and he felt “confident”, he said in the government he had put together. 

He presented Sweden’s programme under the headlines “greener, safer, and more free”, and spoke about the war in Ukraine, the coming energy crisis and the economic downturn. 

“Nothing else is as important,” he said of Ukraine. “This is not only about handling a crisis, this is about the fight for democracy.” 

Sweden, he added, also hoped to “strengthen the EU’s role as a pioneer in the green transition”, but he pushed back at those who asked whether the EU should not heavily subsidies companies planning to put in place green projects, as the US recently did in its Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it was important that companies were able to compete in the market on their own strengths. 

Swedes free to dance as government rips up archaic law

Owners of Swedish night clubs and bars will no longer need special permits to allow dancing on the premises, the government said, as it announced its intention to bin a 67-year-old law.

Published: 13 January 2023 10:56 CET
While Swedes, despite their reputation for being subdued, can frequently be found dancing at nightclubs around the country, it does require that the owner of the establishment have a special permit.

The law, which has been the subject of debate for decades, dates back to 1956 when politicians were trying to rein in a surge of dance meets around the country where unchaperoned youths would consume alcohol and listen to what some at the time considered immoral music and dancing.

“This is a long-awaited freedom reform,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said in a statement.

“It’s not reasonable that the state should regulate peoples’ dancing,” he continued, adding that removing the need for a permit would also reduce red tape for businesses.

Sweden’s parliament in 2016 agreed it was time to scrap the law, leading the government to examine the matter.

The probe, completed in 2018, however found that the permits served a purpose in terms of addressing safety, and suggested that the process should instead be revised.

The whole issue was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new government’s proposal, which will need to be approved by parliament, means that bars and nightclubs will no longer need any permits to allow dancing as long as it’s not in a public space.

There is widespread support for the measure in parliament.

For dance events in public, organisers will need to inform police so that potential security concerns can be evaluated.

