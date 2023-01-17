Read news from:
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg detained at German coal mine protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was hauled away and detained on Tuesday during a protest near a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police said.

Published: 17 January 2023 20:01 CET
Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) and German Climate activist Luisa Neubauer (L) take part in a large-scale protest to stop the demolition of the village Luetzerath to make way for an open-air coal mine extension on January 14, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

Thunberg has been in Germany for several days to support protests against the demolition of Luetzerath, which have become a symbol of resistance against fossil fuels.

Images showed the activist, dressed in black, being picked up by police officers wearing helmets and then escorted to a waiting bus.

A police spokeswoman said a group of activists were in custody after having “broken away from the demonstration”, and run towards the edge of an open pit.

Officials were working to identify the protesters in custody, and a decision would be made later about what further action to take, she said.

The spokeswoman added the activists had not been formally arrested.

On Saturday, Thunberg joined thousands of demonstrators in a large-scale protest against the demolition of the hamlet, marching at the front of a procession.

She said it was “shameful” that the German government was “making deals and compromises with fossil fuel companies”.

On Monday, the last two climate activists occupying the hamlet to stop it being razed left their underground hideout, marking the end of the police operation to evict them.

Around 300 activists had occupied the village, staking out emptied buildings and constructing positions in the trees, to try to prevent the expansion of the adjacent Garzweiler open-cast coal mine.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) joins environmentalists gathering in Keyenberg, western Germany, as demonstrations continue against a coal mine extension in the nearby village of Luetzerath, on January 17, 2023. – (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

‘Stop coal’

Luetzerath has been deserted for some time by its original inhabitants, as plans move forward for the expansion of the open-cast mine, one of the largest in Europe, operated by energy firm RWE.

Police launched an operation last week to clear the protest camp, making quicker progress than expected, and by Sunday had succeeded in removed all but the last two, holed up in a self-built tunnel under the settlement.

The end of the operation came despite Saturday’s demonstration, which was attended by thousands, with protesters holding banners with slogans including “Stop coal” and “Luetzerath lives!”

Protest planners accused authorities of “violence” after clashes between police and participants, which resulted in injuries on both sides.

RWE has permission for the expansion of the mine under a compromise agreement signed with the government, led by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Under the deal agreed in October, Luetzerath will be demolished, while five neighbouring villages are spared.

At the same time, RWE also agreed to stop producing electricity with coal in western Germany by 2030 — eight years earlier than previously planned.

With Russia’s gas supply cut in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Germany has fallen back on coal, firing up mothballed power plants.

The extension to the mine is deemed necessary to secure Germany’s future energy supply.

But activists argue extracting the coal will mean Germany misses targets under the key Paris climate agreements.

WEATHER

Sweden’s mean temperature up 1.9C since late 1800s: report

Sweden's average temperature has risen nearly two degrees Celsius since the late 1800s and while precipitation has increased the snow cover lasts two weeks less, a new report on the Nordic country's climate change said Tuesday.

Published: 23 November 2022 07:58 CET
According the report from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) the average temperature in the country was 1.9 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) higher in the period between 1991 to 2020 compared to the period between 1861 and 1890.

SMHI noted that the observed change was roughly double that of the change in global average temperatures for the same period.

The weather agency said that it had not previously conducted an analysis as extensive, where it looked at as many different indicators of climate change, before.

“The result of the analysis clearly show that Sweden’s climate has changed,” Semjon Schimanke, climatologist and project leader at SMHI, said in a statement.

“The warmer climate with more precipitation in Sweden closely follows the observed global warming that is a result of human climate influence,” Erik Kjellstrom, professor of climatology at SMHI, added.

Not all of the observation series covered the same timeframe, the weather agency said and noted that precipitation had increased since 1930, from about 600 millimetres to almost 700 millimetres from the year 2000 and forward.

However, the snow cover during winter around the country had decreased by 16 days on average for the period between 1991 and 2020 compared to the period between 1961 and 1990.

SMHI stressed that the observations were the averages over a year, and said the picture became more complex as when “investigating smaller regions or different seasons.”

“For instance, the increase of precipitation is mainly related to enhanced precipitation during autumn and winter whereas there are no obvious trends in spring and summer,” SMHI said, adding that “changes in extremes are generally harder to identify.”

The report comes as the UN climate summit COP27 wrapped up in Egypt over the weekend.

While the summit resulted in a landmark deal on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts it also led to criticism and frustration over a failure to be more ambitious on cutting emissions

