Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Just in: Sweden’s latest unemployment stats

Unemployment fell in Sweden in 2022, but at the end of the year the figures started to slowly rise again.

At the turn of the year, almost 336,000 people (or 6.6 percent) were registered with the Swedish Public Employment Service as unemployed – down from 370,000 (or 7.2 percent) at the same time the year before, writes the service.

There’s high demand for workers in Sweden, but the staff shortages benefit mainly those who are in short-term unemployment and have at least a full school degree.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment – arbetslöshet

Swedish PM set to address European parliament

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg today, to outline Sweden’s plans for its six-month EU presidency.

Swedish news agency TT reports that Kristersson is expected to face tough questions from parliamentarians – especially Swedes from his rival parties at home – about what influence the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats will have on the EU presidency.

Kristersson’s coalition is the first in Swedish history that is supported by a far-right party in parliament. Of particular concern to the EU is also likely that the Sweden Democrats are EU sceptics and have long railed against “bureaucrats” in Brussels, although they dropped their call for Sweden to leave the union following the Brexit fallout.

Here’s a list of the top priorities for Sweden’s EU presidency.

Swedish vocabulary: today – i dag (Swedish language authorities recommend that you write it as two words, although in practice you’re far more likely to see Swedes write idag in informal conversations)

Freedom of speech expert slams government over Erdoğan comments

Sweden’s leading freedom of speech expert Nils Funcke has criticised the government for condemning a mock execution of an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Stockholm. The execution caused outrage in Turkey, and prompted it to cancel the Swedish parliamentary speaker’s visit to win support for Sweden’s Nato application.

“We take an incredibly serious view of these events,” read a statement from Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, calling the act “shameless” and “reprehensible” as well as a “sabotage” of the Nato application. Prime Minister Kristersson also condemned it.

Funcke, in an opinion piece for SvD, writes that the effigy protest was “brutal and crude”, but not enough to constitute defamation. Instead, he calls the ministers’ statements “extremely inappropriate” and argues they could lead to self-censorship.

“It takes courage to present even articulate criticism given the risk of being hit by the Prime Minister’s decree and being accused of risking the security of the kingdom.”

Swedish vocabulary: freedom of speech – yttrandefrihet

Berlin to get new night train service to Stockholm

Starting at the end of March, Sweden’s national railway will extend its EuroNight service all the way to the German capital. Read more about it here, but in short:

The nightly service will leave Stockholm at 5.34pm and call at Södertälje, Norrköping, Linköping, Nässjö, Alvesta, Hässleholm, Eslöv, Lund, Malmö and Copenhagen before stopping in Hamburg at the bright and early time of 6.01am, arriving in Berlin at 9am.

On the way back, the sleeper train will leave Berlin at 6.37pm and then call at Hamburg for a 10.01pm departure before arriving in Stockholm at 9.55am the next morning.

Swedish vocabulary: a sleeper train – ett nattåg

New on The Local: Why Sweden’s unions are asking for a four percent real pay cut

The Swedish Trade Union Confederation in November set its starting bid in the coming salary bargaining round so low that it is effectively asking for a four percent real pay cut for its members. We explain why it is willing to do this. Click here to read the full article.