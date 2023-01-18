Read news from:
IN PICTURES: Historic Kiruna move leaves behind ghost town of memories

Sweden's northernmost city, Kiruna, is moving three kilometres to make way for underground mining expansion. But not everyone's happy about the move.

Published: 18 January 2023 12:25 CET
The old city centre of Sweden's northernmost city, Kiruna. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Each time he boasts about the colossal relocation of his town centre in the Swedish Arctic, Kiruna mayor Gunnar Selberg gets a dressing-down from a very dissatisfied resident: his wife.

“I tell her, ‘Can you imagine? To be part of that! We’re building a new city while the old one is being destroyed’,” he tells AFP, as he shows off a large mock-up of the construction project in the new town hall lobby.

“She gets mad at me. She’s disappointed. She thinks it’s sad. She doesn’t even want to see the old city. It makes her feel bad.”

The town of Kiruna, home to Europe’s biggest underground mine, is slowly moving its town centre three kilometres to allow the iron ore mine to expand.

As mining operations have progressed ever deeper underground over the years, the stability of the ground under the Lapland town has weakened, increasing the risk of collapse in parts.

The iron mine of Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB (Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara Aktiebolag). Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

But just like the mayor and his wife, the move has divided the town’s 18,000 inhabitants.

Kiruna was founded at the beginning of the 20th century, when the LKAB mining company was established to unearth an enormous iron ore deposit, some 200 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.

Last week LKAB announced the discovery of Europe’s largest known deposit of rare earth elements, just north of the town.

Mayor Gunnar Selberg, is pictured inside of the new town hall, a circular structure designed by Danish architect Henning Larsen. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

A hard sell

Its new town centre was officially inaugurated in September 2022.

The relocation process first began 15 years ago, and is expected to continue for another 20 to 30 years – or maybe even twice as long if the mine expands even deeper in the future.

The bill for the move, estimated at around three billion euros ($3.2 billion), is partially footed by LKAB.

The new town hall, a magnificent circular structure designed by Danish architect Henning Larsen, was the first building to be opened, in 2018.

The impressive iron clocktower that once topped the old town hall has been symbolically placed by the entrance to the new one.

A big iron clocktower that once topped the old town hall, is pictured by the entrance to the new town hall. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Across the street, a modern hotel tower rises towards the sky while nearby cranes busily work on the construction of an indoor swimming pool.

But many, including the mayor, acknowledge that some residents are struggling to accept the new town.

“Sometimes people are inclined to think ‘It’s fantastic! It’s such a huge project’. The operator, LKAB, always promotes the image that it’s something good, that everyone is happy. But not everyone is,” Selberg says.

According to the mayor, residents often complain that they’re “caught between two towns”, or they “still want to go to restaurants in the old town”.

Buildings barricaded behind big fences pending demolition at the old city centre of Kiruna. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

In the old town centre, entire buildings have been emptied and are now barricaded behind high blue fences pending demolition.

About 6,000 people are being relocated to the new town centre – a number that could rise if LKAB is authorised to mine even deeper.

New buildings in a new part of Kiruna. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Ghost town

Time is of the essence for Kiruna.

Cracks caused by the shifting ground have begun to appear in the town’s biggest school, and its new premises are not yet ready.

And at town hall, concerns are mounting that the current hospital will become unsafe for use before the new one is ready in a few years’ time.

The town’s historic homes are in the process of being transported to the new town centre on special convoys.

Its iconic large red wooden church, considered one of Sweden’s most beautiful buildings, is expected to make the big move in 2026.

The iconic large red wooden church, considered one of Sweden’s most beautiful buildings. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

But Mari-Louise Olsson, who sells souvenirs and indigenous Sami handicrafts in the town’s oldest shop, established in 1907, is not at all interested in relocating.

LKAB, which owns the premises, gave her a few extra months to rent the space in exchange for accepting a compensation cheque of around 65,000 euros and a modern boutique in the new town centre.

Mari-Louise Olsson in her shop at the old city centre. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

“I’m very sad and disappointed by it all”, sighs the 63-year-old shopkeeper.

“The mine is important but I wish they would show more consideration to other businesses. It’s because of the mine that we’re not able to stay here for years to come,” she says as her daughter attends to the shop’s customers.

Olsson’s childhood neighbourhood was torn down last year, and her shop is one of the last still open in what is slowly becoming a ghost town.

“Who can put a price tag on an individual history? It can never be compensated for with money.

“It’s also the feeling we have here, in this shop. No one took care of this history, even though it actually exists”.

Article by AFP’s Marc Préel

Court gives Swedish start-up go ahead for fossil-free steel plant

A court in Sweden has given the steel company H2 Green Steel the go ahead to start building a coal-free steel plant in northern Sweden, the first greenfield steel plant in Europe in 50 years.

Published: 1 July 2022 10:30 CEST
Sweden’s environmental court, or Mark- och miljödomstolen, gave the company permission to start building, so long as it puts in place measures to protect the local environment and nearby communities, and also compensates for any damage done. 

“It is unavoidable that establishing such a large steel work will impact on the natural environment and that species in the local area will be affected,” the judge Katarina Brodin said in a press statement. “Such a large business is also going to impact on those living near the steel plant, both while it is being built and when it is in operation. 

But she the court ruled that the urgent need to cut carbon emissions from global steel production meant the benefits outweighed the possible impact on the local environment. 

“The Court states…that the manufacturing process entails large carbon dioxide emissions and that it is important to take measures as soon as possible to reduce these emissions globally,” it ruled. “The company’s intention to build and operate a facility for fossil-free steel production is in line with this endeavour.” 

The company, which is headed by Henrik Henriksson, the former chief executive of the truck-maker Scania, aims to start production at the start of 2025, making it the first industrial scale hydrogen steel plant in the world.  

The plant will be built in Svartbyn, just outside the city of Boden in Norrbotten, Sweden’s most northerly county. 

The company has applied to build a plant which can produce 4.2m tonnes of hydrogen-reduced sponge iron a year, along with a hydrogen production facility which can produce 280,000 tonnes of the gas. 

The court also gave the company permission to divert and damm the Lillbäcken river, and has given it a dispensation from some requirements to protect animal and plant species.

The decision only gives the company permission to start construction at the plant. The court will now consider the company’s application to operate the plant. 

