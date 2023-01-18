For members
DRIVING
Low emission zones: What you need to know if you’re driving in Europe
More and more cities around Europe are introducing low-emission zones, mostly administered by a sticker in your vehicle windscreen – but what if you're travelling between different countries? Here's a look at the rules around Europe, and which countries will accept a foreign vehicle sticker.
Published: 18 January 2023 13:10 CET
Updated: 18 January 2023 15:30 CET
ENVIRONMENT
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg detained at German coal mine protest
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was hauled away and detained on Tuesday during a protest near a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police said.
Published: 17 January 2023 20:01 CET
