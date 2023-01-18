Read news from:
Austria
Sweden’s new Centre Party leader to renounce Turkish citizenship

Swedish-Turkish citizen Muharrem Demirok, the soon-to-be leader of Sweden’s Centre Party, will renounce his Turkish nationality because of his new role, said the party.

Published: 18 January 2023 11:49 CET
Muharrem Demirok is born in Sweden and currently holds dual Swedish-Turkish citizenship. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Aftonbladet columnist Peter Kadhammar was first to report that Demirok would be renouncing his Turkish citizenship, in a column questioning Sweden’s “weirdly carefree attitude to dual citizenships”. Sweden has allowed dual citizenship without restrictions since 2001, one of many European countries to do so.

Demirok, a former deputy mayor of the city of Linköping in central Sweden, was elected to the Swedish parliament in 2022 and is expected to be voted in as leader of the Centre Party at the party’s congress in February, taking over from Annie Lööf.

His family is from Turkey and he became a Swedish citizen at the age of 21.

The Centre Party’s press office told TT that Demirok had started the process of renouncing his Turkish citizenship in December, before Aftonbladet’s column was published, after he was asked by the party election committee to become their next party leader.

READ ALSO:

Sweden’s Business and Energy Minister Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, is also a dual citizen. She is Swedish-Norwegian, reports TT.

The Centre Party said Demirok’s reason for dropping his Turkish nationality was to ensure he would face “no barriers in terms of access to meetings or information”.

Sweden’s security police Säpo told the government in a memo last summer that dual citizenship could be “a clear and important factor to consider” when providing security clearance for people who may receive access to classified information.

It also stressed, however, that dual citizenships are not generally a threat and that decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis to determine whether a person is “loyal and reliable” and not at risk of being taken advantage of by a foreign power.

Sweden’s diplomatic ties with Turkey are currently strained, with the latter demanding several concessions in return for ratifying Sweden’s Nato membership.

Last week the Swedish foreign office was criticised by a free speech expert for apologising to Turkey when protesters staged a mock execution of an effigy of the Turkish president in Stockholm.

Sweden’s PM grilled by EU MEPs on his dependence on the far-right

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson faced a barrage of questions in the European Parliament on Tuesday over his dependence on far-right support, with one MEP accusing him of being "a hostage" to the Sweden Democrats.

Published: 17 January 2023 16:22 CET
Kristersson protested that governments had been formed with far-right support in Finland, Norway and Denmark, and that Sweden was no different. 

“This government which Sweden has established has been a completely normal Nordic government since 2001,” he said. “This has been tried in Finland, Norway and Denmark with good results.” 

Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s conservative Moderate Party, was in Strasbourg to present Sweden’s programme, as President of the European Council, to the parliament. Some of the most challenging questions came from MEPs from the green and left parties. 

READ ALSO: Sweden's top priorities for its EU presidency

“Your government is now hostage to the Sweden Democrats,” declared the Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who is chair of the parliament’s green group, adding that his group were extremely concerned that a government with such a dependence on the far-right would be responsible for working on EU laws. 

Manon Aubry, the French MEP who leads the Left grouping, warned that the Sweden Democrats “neo-Nazi use of language” was already widely spread in Europe. 

“You can’t play games with the extreme right, because when they take power, they will refuse to give it up in a democratic way,” he warned. 

Iratxe Garcia Perez, the Spanish MEP who leads the Social Democrat group in the parliament said that she believed that Sweden’s programme for its presidency lacked sufficient engagement in issues like women’s rights, migrant rights, and efforts to reduce climate impact. 

“Please, be nice and promise that this Swedish Presidency will continue to lead the work against climate change,” she said. 

Kristersson said that his government was committed to being “a constructive and enthusiastic leader for the council’s work”. 

The Nordic countries, he added, were among the most open, tolerant and stable democracies in the world, and he felt “confident”, he said in the government he had put together. 

He presented Sweden’s programme under the headlines “greener, safer, and more free”, and spoke about the war in Ukraine, the coming energy crisis and the economic downturn. 

“Nothing else is as important,” he said of Ukraine. “This is not only about handling a crisis, this is about the fight for democracy.” 

Sweden, he added, also hoped to “strengthen the EU’s role as a pioneer in the green transition”, but he pushed back at those who asked whether the EU should not heavily subsidies companies planning to put in place green projects, as the US recently did in its Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it was important that companies were able to compete in the market on their own strengths. 

