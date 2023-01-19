Read news from:
Austria
Sweden to send Archer artillery to Ukraine

Sweden will send its Archer artillery system as well as armoured vehicles and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson promised on Thursday.

Published: 19 January 2023 10:59 CET
Sweden to send Archer artillery to Ukraine
Swedish government ministers at a press conference announcing further military aid to Ukraine. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his government had agreed on a three-part military support package for Ukraine,  including “the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine”.

Sweden, which has broken with its doctrine of not delivering weapons to a country at war, will also send 50 CV-90 armoured vehicles and NLAW portable anti-tank missiles, the government said.

“Military support is decisive,” Kristersson said, as “it can change who retakes the initiative this winter” on the front in Ukraine.

The domestically developed Archer artillery system is composed of a fully-automated howitzer mounted on an all-terrain vehicle, which allows the gun to be remotely operated by the crew sitting in the armoured cab.

Thursday’s decision meant the Swedish Armed Forces would be given the task to “make the preparations to begin delivery of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine”.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the government had also asked the armed forces to come back with a recommendation on how many of the Archers currently in storage could be sent.

Swedish PM hits out at Russian media over nuclear weapons ‘disinformation’

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has accused Russian media of spreading 'pure disinformation' after it was wrongly reported that Sweden was planning to allow Nato to place nuclear weapons on its soil in peacetime.

Published: 11 January 2023 08:25 CET
Swedish PM hits out at Russian media over nuclear weapons 'disinformation'

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Folk och försvar defence conference on Sunday that placing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil in peacetime was not on the table.

But several Russian media wrongly reported that he had said the opposite, that it would allow nuclear weapons in peacetime, reports Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

His exact quote, according to the Swedish government’s official English translation of his speech as seen by The Local, was: “The whole of Nato’s responsibility is also Sweden’s responsibility. We will be a long-term, loyal and committed member. Like Norway and Denmark in their time, Sweden is acceding to Nato without any formal conditions. We see however – as little as other Nordic countries – that having nuclear weapons on our own territory in peacetime is in the cards.”

The last sentence could possibly be misinterpreted when read, but what he means if you listen to the speech in Swedish is that nuclear weapons in peacetime is not on the cards.

Russian news site RBC has since corrected its article, with a note saying the text has been “modified due to a translation error”, but Swedish news agency TT reported late on Tuesday evening that the wrong information at least at the time remained on Lenta, Gazeta and News.ru.

Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderates, took to Facebook to slam the reports:

“Sweden, our neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe are threatened by Russia’s hybrid warfare – and Russian disinformation – at the same time as Russia is waging a full-scale invasion war against Ukraine. The other day, Säpo [the Swedish security services] warned of more and more Russian espionage in Sweden. Now, the Russian media are spreading pure disinformation about what I said in my speech in Sälen.”

Sweden in May last year announced it would apply to join Nato, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

