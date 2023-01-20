Read news from:
Swedish FM: ‘improper’ for me to try to stop Turkey embassy Koran burning

Sweden's foreign minister has said that it would be "extremely improper" for him to call for the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan not to be allowed to burn the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Published: 20 January 2023 14:03 CET
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström at an EU meeting in Brussels in December. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT

Swedish police on Friday granted the anti-Islamic extremist Rasmus Paludan permission to burn a copy of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, outside Turkey’s embassy, and has also granted permission for a pro-Turkish counter demonstration. 

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström said that he was concerned that the demonstration risked further delaying Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s Nato bid. 

“Everything that delays the process unnecessarily is naturally something which we take with the greatest seriousness,” he said. 

Paludan, a law graduate who leads the extremist Hard Line party in his native Denmark, last year began carrying out Koran burnings in Sweden, leading to riots across the country last Easter. 

Paludan said he was planning to hold a rally outside Turkey’s embassy at 1pm on Saturday, saying he hoped to “take a small stand for freedom of expression against Turkey”. 

The protest comes a week after a mannequin wearing a mask of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was hung upside-down by Kurdish activists outside Stockholm city hall, in a similar manner to the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. 

At the same time as Paludan’s protest, the Union of European Turkish Democrats, UETD, a pro-Turkish group will hold a demonstration in support of Turkey and President Erdoğan. 

“Sweden’s constitutional laws give strong protection and you need to judge that the value of being able to demonstrate and freedom of expression is extremely important,” Ola Österling, a press spokesman with the police, said. 

He said that the police had good contact with both groups of protestors and had sufficient resources to police the demonstration. 

“Every Saturday, we have a tailored resource which we judge is sufficient to handle this,” he said, describing the police’s decision to grant a protest permit as “like a contract”, where the police will ensure that “everyone involved is able to express their opinion”.

At Norra Bantorget, a few kilometres from the embassy, several hundred people are expected to gather for a demonstration against Erdoğan and Sweden’s application to join Nato, organised by a Kurdish group.  

SWEDEN AND TURKEY

‘Islamist dictator’: Swedish far-right leader rejects further concessions to Turkey

Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, slammed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an 'Islamist dictator', as the former maintains his objections to ratifying Sweden's Nato application.

Published: 19 January 2023 06:36 CET
Jimmie Åkesson, whose party is currently propping up the Swedish government, made the comments in an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper published on Wednesday.

There are limits on how far the country would go to appease Turkey to secure its Nato membership “…because it is ultimately an anti-democratic system and a dictator we are dealing with,” Åkesson told the newspaper.

Åkesson also questioned whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who prides himself on having never lost a national election over 20 years of rule, could be called democratically elected.

“I’m the party leader for the anti-islamic party SD and I have strong views on an Islamist dictator like Erdoğan. He is elected by the people, yes. But so is Putin in that sense,” Åkesson said.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) rose to be the country’s second largest party in the September general election with 20.54 percent of the vote. Their support is crucial in order to prop up Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing coalition government.

Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries who have yet to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) before it will approve Sweden’s Nato aspirations.

It also wants them to go after people accused of ties to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher it accuses of involvement over a failed 2016 coup, but who Washington has refused to extradite.

Åkesson’s comments come a week after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdoğan by its legs outside Stockholm city hall. The display was meant to evoke the fate of Italy’s dictator Benito Mussolini, whose body was strung up after he was shot dead in 1945.

Both the Turkish and Swedish governments condemned the act, but that sparked a debate in Sweden about the need to avoid making sacrifices on freedom of expression.

Turkey and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of June, paving the way for the membership process to begin. But Ankara says its demands remain unfulfilled – in particular for the extradition of Turkish citizens Turkey wants to prosecute for “terrorism”.

The Swedish government has stressed that the Swedish judiciary has the final say in these cases – and that the courts are independent.

On Saturday, Erdoğan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told reporters that the country was “not in a position” to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

