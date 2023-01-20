Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Situation in Sweden’s hospitals ‘terrible and completely unacceptable’: watchdog

Sweden’s health watchdog has sounded the alarm over the “terrible, completely unacceptable” state of hospital care, with patients left for hours in their own faeces, not given sufficient food or water, and sent home despite being in urgent need of treatment.

The Health and Social Care Inspectorate (Ivo) on Thursday announced the first part of the conclusions of a national inspection of Swedish healthcare launched in January 2022, in which it inspected 27 hospitals, covering all 21 of the country’s regional health authorities.

Peder Carlsson, the unit chief at Ivo who led the inspection, told a press conference that the watchdog had uncovered serious shortcomings in Swedish healthcare with severe personnel shortages leaving patients receiving unacceptable treatment.

“Patients do not get an acceptable amount of food, fluids or basic treatment, and according to our information, patients can be required to lie for several hours in their own faeces,” Swedish news agency TT quoted Carlsson as saying.

“This is a terrible situation, totally unacceptable and it is particularly striking that this is happening in the hospitals we have in our country.”

Swedish vocab: avföring – faeces

Thunberg says Davos elite ‘fuelling destruction of planet’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed business and political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it was “absurd” to listen to them while they fuelled “the destruction of the planet”.

Two days after police briefly detained her at a protest against a coal mine in Germany, Thunberg and other young campaigners took part in a debate on the sidelines of the summit of global investors, CEOs and political leaders in the Swiss Alps.

“We are right now in Davos where (there are) basically the people who are mostly fuelling the destruction of the planet,” the 20-year-old said, explaining that the world should not rely on them “for solving our problems”.

She added that it was “absurd … we seem to be listening to them rather than the people who are actually affected by the climate crisis”.

“Without massive public pressure from the outside, these people are going to go as far as they possibly can… They will continue to throw people under the bus for their own gain,” she said.

Swedish vocab: löjligt – ridiculous

Why a political aide’s eel denial is causing friction in Sweden

The Social Democrats are calling for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s closest aide to resign after he got caught poaching eel and initially lying to police about it.

“It is not appropriate to have a state secretary [the title used by senior political aides in Sweden] who, as recently as December, actively misled the police,” the Social Democrats’ justice spokesperson Ardalan Shekarabi told the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper.

“The government claims to prioritise law and order. Against that backdrop, it is extremely surprising that the Prime Minister’s state secretary has misled the police in an interrogation situation,” said Shekarabi.

It started in 2021 when PM Nilsson went out on his boat in the Karlskrona archipelago to fish for eel. Instead, he got caught in a raid by the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management, who questioned him about the fyke nets he had put in the water.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Nilsson admitted that he found the situation so “embarrassing and startling” that he denied that the nets belonged to him.

A year and a half later, he wrote, a police officer called him just before Christmas. “I was surprised, did not think clearly and maintained my denial.”

The eel is an endangered species, and since 2007 eel fishing has been banned in Sweden for everyone but a small number of licensed fishermen.

Swedish vocab: att vilseleda – to deceive/mislead

Swedish intel agent gets life for spying for Russia

A former Swedish intelligence official was handed a life sentence on Thursday for spying for Russia’s military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021, and his brother jailed for 10 years.

Stockholm’s district court found 42-year-old Peyman Kia, who served in Sweden’s intelligence service Säpo and in military intelligence units, and his brother Payam, 35, guilty of “aggravated espionage”.

The brothers, Swedish citizens of Iranian origin, had “together and in concertation, illegally and for the benefit of Russia and the GRU, acquired, transmitted and disclosed information whose disclosure to a foreign power could harm Sweden’s security”.

The court found Peyman Kia guilty of gathering some 90 classified documents through his jobs. His brother was found guilty of planning the crime and managing contacts with the GRU, passing on about 45 of the classified documents.

They were arrested in 2021, several years after Säpo first suspected a mole in its organisation and counter-intelligence began investigating Peyman Kia. The pair have been held in custody since their arrest. Both denied the charges.

Peyman Kia was handed a life sentence for carrying out espionage “of the most serious category”, judge Måns Wigén said, adding that he had abused the trust placed in him as an intelligence official to aid Russia, which poses “the biggest threat to Sweden”.

Despite a trove of evidence including USB sticks, laptops, hard discs and mobile phones, the court acknowledged that there was much it had not been able to ascertain.

“After studying the evidence, it is clear that some pieces of the puzzle are missing and it has therefore not been possible to establish with certainty what has happened”, it wrote in a statement.

Swedish vocab: synnerligen allvarligt – extremely serious

Sweden plans to send Archer artillery to Ukraine: PM

Sweden on Thursday pledged to send its Archer artillery system, a modern mobile howitzer requested by Kyiv for months, to Ukraine along with armoured vehicles and anti-tank missiles.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his government had agreed on a three-part military support package for Kyiv, including “the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine”.

Sweden, which has broken with its doctrine of not delivering weapons to a country at war, will also send 50 CV-90 armoured vehicles and NLAW portable anti-tank missiles, the government said.

“Military support is decisive,” Kristersson said, as “it can change who retakes the initiative this winter” on the front in Ukraine.

The domestically developed Archer artillery system is composed of a fully automated howitzer mounted on an all-terrain vehicle, which allows the gun to be remotely operated by the crew sitting in the armoured cab.

Thursday’s decision meant the Swedish Armed Forces would be given the task to “make the preparations to begin delivery of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine”.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the government had also asked the armed forces to come back with a recommendation on how many of the Archers currently in storage could be sent.

Swedish vocab: avgörande – decisive