Turkey cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest

Turkey on Saturday called off a visit by Sweden's defence minister over a planned demonstration by a right-wing extremist in Stockholm.

Published: 21 January 2023 13:16 CET
Defence Minister Pål Jonson
Sweden's Defence Minister Pål Jonson will no longer visit the Turkish Defence Minister in Turkey next week, following Turkish dissatisfaction with a planned Koran burning at a demonstration in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Turkey has been angered by permission obtained by Rasmus Paludan, a Swedish-Danish politician whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots across Sweden last year, to stage a protest in front of its embassy in the Swedish capital.

A day after summoning the Swedish ambassador over the issue, Ankara said it was cancelling a visit by Sweden’s defence chief that was aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance.

“At this point, Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson’s visit to Turkey on January 27th has lost its significance and meaning, so we cancelled the visit,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Jonson also confirmed the decision to postpone the visit, which he said was made together with Akar at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday.

“Our relations with Turkey are very important to Sweden, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue on common security and defence issues at a later date,” he tweeted.

Paludan has expressed his intention to “burn the Koran”, Islam’s holy book, during his protest at 1pm on Saturday.

In April last year, Paludan’s announcement of a Koran burning “tour” for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan sparked riots across Sweden.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hoped that Swedish authorities would not allow the protest. “It’s a racist action, it’s not about freedom of expression,” he said.

‘Modern barbarism’

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday condemned the planned protest, slamming it as a “clear crime of hatred”.

“Allowing this action despite all our warnings is encouraging hate crimes and Islamophobia,” he tweeted.

“The attack on sacred values is not freedom but modern barbarism.”

Turkey had on Friday summoned Sweden’s ambassador to “condemn this provocative action which is clearly a hate crime — in strongest terms,” a diplomatic source said.

Foreign ministry officials told the ambassador that Sweden’s permission for the protest in the pretext of defending democratic values was “unacceptable”, the source added.

This is the second time in more than a week that Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey was summoned. Last week, he was called to answer for a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.

A tweet by the group, Rojava Committee of Sweden, compared Erdogan to Italy’s Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

Sweden, along with neighbouring Finland, needs Turkey’s consent to join NATO. Both countries dropped decades of military non-alignment last year when they applied to join the Western defence alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ankara says any progress depends on Swedish steps to extradite people it accuses of terrorism or of having played a part in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan.

Turkey argues that Sweden has not done enough to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as “terrorist.”

Swedish FM: ‘improper’ for me to try to stop Turkey embassy Koran burning

Sweden's foreign minister has said that it would be "extremely improper" for him to call for the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan not to be allowed to burn the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Published: 20 January 2023 14:03 CET
Swedish police on Friday granted the anti-Islamic extremist Rasmus Paludan permission to burn a copy of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, outside Turkey’s embassy, and has also granted permission for a pro-Turkish counter demonstration. 

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström said that he was concerned that the demonstration risked further delaying Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s Nato bid. 

“Everything that delays the process unnecessarily is naturally something which we take with the greatest seriousness,” he said. 

Paludan, a law graduate who leads the extremist Hard Line party in his native Denmark, last year began carrying out Koran burnings in Sweden, leading to riots across the country last Easter. 

Paludan said he was planning to hold a rally outside Turkey’s embassy at 1pm on Saturday, saying he hoped to “take a small stand for freedom of expression against Turkey”. 

The protest comes a week after a mannequin wearing a mask of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was hung upside-down by Kurdish activists outside Stockholm city hall, in a similar manner to the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. 

At the same time as Paludan’s protest, the Union of European Turkish Democrats, UETD, a pro-Turkish group will hold a demonstration in support of Turkey and President Erdoğan. 

“Sweden’s constitutional laws give strong protection and you need to judge that the value of being able to demonstrate and freedom of expression is extremely important,” Ola Österling, a press spokesman with the police, said. 

He said that the police had good contact with both groups of protestors and had sufficient resources to police the demonstration. 

“Every Saturday, we have a tailored resource which we judge is sufficient to handle this,” he said, describing the police’s decision to grant a protest permit as “like a contract”, where the police will ensure that “everyone involved is able to express their opinion”.

At Norra Bantorget, a few kilometres from the embassy, several hundred people are expected to gather for a demonstration against Erdoğan and Sweden’s application to join Nato, organised by a Kurdish group.  

