Politics in Sweden: What the first party leader debate hints is in store for 2023
Sweden's party leader debates are the best indicators of what the political talking points are at the moment. Here's what we learned from the first one of 2023.
Published: 23 January 2023 08:33 CET
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Business and Energy Minister Ebba Busch and Employment and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson at the first party leader debate of the year. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
NATO
Sweden’s NATO bid hit by repeated rows with Turkey
Sweden's bid for NATO membership is facing a dead end because Ankara's demands to Stockholm to hand over Kurdish activists and prevent rallies attacking Turkey's leadership have strained ties.
Published: 22 January 2023 10:35 CET
