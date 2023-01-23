Read news from:
POLITICS

Politics in Sweden: What the first party leader debate hints is in store for 2023

Sweden's party leader debates are the best indicators of what the political talking points are at the moment. Here's what we learned from the first one of 2023.

Published: 23 January 2023 08:33 CET
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Business and Energy Minister Ebba Busch and Employment and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson at the first party leader debate of the year. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

In our weekly Politics in Sweden column, The Local’s editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

A few times every year (there are another two scheduled for 2023), the leaders of Sweden’s eight parties go head to head in a debate in the parliament chamber.

Sweden isn’t like, for example, the UK where the leaders of the two main parties face off every week to the backdrop of thunderous applause and cries of “shame” from fellow parliamentarians. It’s a much more subdued affair, as you may expect.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t significant – and it sometimes even gets exciting.

The first one of the year was held last week. Here are the key points:

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderate party, who’s been joined in coalition by the Christian Democrats and Liberals since the last election, propped up by the Sweden Democrats in parliament, tried to bring gravitas to his new role as PM.

He reached out across the political divide to court support from the opposition for more collaboration.

“If we can’t agree on everything, perhaps we can agree on some things,” he said, picturing further conversations around migration, energy, and law and order.

“On the precondition that Sweden must have a strict migration policy for a long time to come,” he added, so readers should not get your hopes up for more leniency on this.

READ ALSO: What’s the current status of Sweden’s planned migration laws?

Social Democrat opposition leader Magdalena Andersson, former prime minister and finance minister, continued to attack the government on broken election pledges – including delayed energy subsidies and fuel prices that continue to rise at the pump.

“Handling people’s economy like that isn’t respectful,” she said, and Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar slammed Europe’s “stingiest and slowest energy compensation”.

Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, said the imminent “paradigm shift” in migration politics would be “of direct decisive importance for our future”, which may well be true.

He said past migration policies had torn Sweden apart, although one could argue that there’s little prospect of that changing any time soon.

Despite the debate being far less along the lines of collaboration than Kristersson envisaged in his comments, all angry words were seemingly forgotten when the party leaders bid farewell to Centre Party leader Annie Lööf, who’s quitting after 11 years.

Whenever a party leader steps down, fellow party leaders give speeches in their honour and hand out gifts to them in parliament, and last week was no different.

The Local’s Nordic editor Richard Orange wrote about Lööf’s presents in this article.

In other news

Kristersson condemned as “deeply disrespectful” the burning of a Koran in Stockholm (by far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan) this weekend, an incident which raised tensions with Turkey as Sweden courts a reluctant Ankara over its application to join Nato.

A slippery story is causing friction in Sweden, after Kristersson’s closest aide got caught illegally fishing for eel back in 2021, then twice lying to authorities about it. The opposition has been calling for his resignation ever since he admitted to the crime.

When political aides were not out poaching endangered species, small positive climate steps were made as a new report by the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency shows that Sweden has reached one of its environmental targets – A Protective Ozone Layer – and that “it may now be possible to fully or partially reach the Clean Air, A Non-Toxic Environment and A Safe Radiation Environment objectives by 2030”. The remaining 12 objectives are not expected to be met by 2030.

In the report, the agency calls on politicians to prioritise climate and biodiversity in the years ahead. “Among other things, financial market actors need to be provided with better conditions to enable them to contribute to the environmental objectives,” it writes.

You can read the report here – there’s an English summary on pages 10-11.

What’s next?

The EU’s justice, home affairs and migration ministers are set to head to Stockholm for an informal meeting this week, as part of Sweden’s six-month EU Council presidency.

The first two weeks of February will likely be more interesting than this week, by the way, with Lööf’s successor set to be elected and the Swedish Central Bank to announce its latest decision on the interest rate – will they leave it unchanged, raise it or lower it?

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive an email alert when the column is published. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

NATO

Sweden’s NATO bid hit by repeated rows with Turkey

Sweden's bid for NATO membership is facing a dead end because Ankara's demands to Stockholm to hand over Kurdish activists and prevent rallies attacking Turkey's leadership have strained ties.

Published: 22 January 2023 10:35 CET
Sweden's NATO bid hit by repeated rows with Turkey

The chances of this changing after Turkey’s parliamentary elections due in mid-May are uncertain, said Paul Levin, director of Stockholm University’s Institute for Turkish Studies. “We can now probably forget Turkish ratification before the elections, which seem to be scheduled for May 14,” Levin told AFP. “What happens after that depends in part on who wins.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to Sweden’s NATO membership rest largely on Stockholm’s refusal to extradite Turkish nationals Ankara wants to prosecute for “terrorism”. And Erdogan is running for re-election.

In December, Sweden extradited a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey. He had been convicted in a Turkish court and denied asylum in Sweden.

Erdogan wants more action from Stockholm against the PKK, listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

READ ALSO: Anti-Turkey demo in Sweden deepens tensions over NATO bid

“On one hand, there is a Turkish president who has jailed thousands over alleged insults and who wants to divert attention from a poor economy in the months before an election,” said Levin. “On the other hand, there are groups in Sweden who are against NATO membership and PKK supporters worried about the government’s pledges to go after” them, he said.

Levin said these PKK supporters had realised they could provoke Erdogan “by insulting him and thereby stall the accession process”.

Protests in Sweden

A protest by a far-right politician in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday — authorised by the police — has further strained relations.

Rasmus Paludan is a Swedish-Danish activist who has already been convicted for racist abuse.

He provoked rioting in Sweden last year when he went on a tour of the country and publicly burned copies of the Koran.

On Saturday, he burned another copy of the Muslim holy book after a speech of almost an hour denouncing Islam.

Police based their decision to authorise the protest on the basis of Sweden’s liberal constitution, which protects the right to demonstrate.

Ankara summoned Sweden’s ambassador to register its outrage, then cancelled a visit of Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson that had been scheduled for next Friday in Ankara — a rare high-level meeting.

Earlier this month, Ankara called in Sweden’s ambassador after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdogan from its feet, explicitly comparing him to Benito Mussolini.

Italy’s Fascist dictator was left hanging upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced it as an attempt to sabotage the country’s NATO membership bid — but that sparked a backlash from some inside Sweden defending the right to freedom of expression.

Islamist dictator’

Then last week, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, whose party props up the Swedish government, denounced Erdogan as an “Islamist dictator”.

He urged Kristersson not to appease Turkey “because it is ultimately an anti-democratic system and a dictator we are dealing with”, Akesson told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of more Kurdish “terrorists” based in Sweden. Erdogan recently said there were as many as 130 there

Stockholm has made it clear that the courts have the final say, but that does not appear to have satisfied Ankara.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, who last spring was talking of a fast-track membership process of just a few weeks, told AFP in January he still thought it would happen in 2023, even if he could not guarantee it.

Both Turkey and Hungary were still to ratify the bid, he pointed out. Both countries have maintained links with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, with Ankara in particular adopting the role of mediator between the two sides.

One spark of hope for Sweden is that Finland, which also launched its bid to join NATO following the Russian invasion, has made it clear that it does not want to enter the alliance without its “big brother”.

SHOW COMMENTS