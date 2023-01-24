Read news from:
SWEDEN AND INDONESIA

Indonesia summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning

Sweden's ambassador to Indonesia was summoned as fury over a far-right activist's burning of the Koran in Stockholm – a move aimed at provoking Turkey – continued to spill over to more countries.

Published: 24 January 2023 12:01 CET
Police and reporters outside Turkey's embassy where a far-right activist burned a copy of the Koran, sparking diplomatic tension with several countries. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Swedish-Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan on Saturday torched a copy of the Islamic holy book in front of Turkey’s embassy in the Swedish capital, stoking the anger of Ankara which said it would not support the Scandinavian country’s bid for Nato membership.

Sweden’s ambassador to Indonesia, Marina Berg, was summoned as Jakarta lodged an official complaint against the anti-Islamic act, Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah told AFP.

“Yes, [we will meet her] within this week,” Faizasyah said, without disclosing a date.

The Swedish embassy confirmed Berg would hold a meeting with an official from Indonesia’s foreign ministry, without specifying the day it would take place.

Swedish leaders have roundly condemned Paludan’s actions but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.

Paludan’s burning of the Koran sparked rallies outside Swedish missions in several countries, including Turkey and Iraq, where protesters torched the Swedish flag on Monday and a policeman and seven protesters were injured.

Ankara on Saturday called off a visit by Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, which had been scheduled for January 27th, after summoning the Swedish ambassador and saying the meeting “has lost its significance and meaning”.

Paludan, who has already been convicted of racist abuse, provoked rioting in Sweden last year when he went on a tour of the country during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and publicly burned copies of the Koran.

NATO

United States: ‘Vile’ burning of Koran could sabotage Sweden’s Nato membership

The United States defended Sweden for upholding freedom of association, but slammed a far-right extremist's 'repugnant' burning of the Koran, saying it threatened to derail the Nordic country's Nato membership application.

Published: 24 January 2023 06:27 CET
United States: 'Vile' burning of Koran could sabotage Sweden's Nato membership

Swedish-Danish far-right activist Rasmus Paludan on Saturday torched the Islamic holy book in front of Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm just as Turkey holds up Sweden’s application to enter the transatlantic alliance.

“Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act,” United Staes State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

“It’s repugnant,” he said, also calling the incident “disgusting” and “vile”.

Price said the burning was the work of “a provocateur” who “may have deliberately sought to put distance between two close partners of ours – Turkey and Sweden”.

He “may have deliberately sought to have an impact on the ongoing discussion regarding the accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato”, Price said.

Price defended the stance of Sweden, saying that it upholds “freedom of association” and that an act “can be lawful and awful at the same time”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has Islamist political roots, voiced fury over the incident including Swedish police’s permission for the rally to take place.

Erdoğan said that Sweden should not expect support on joining Nato, after he earlier demanded that Stockholm take action on Kurdish militants which Turkey considers terrorists.

Swedish leaders roundly condemned Paludan’s actions but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.

“I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted on Saturday.

Sweden and Finland last year applied to enter the Western alliance, shedding earlier reluctance to annoy Russia after their giant neighbour invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to enter Nato.

Under the rules of the alliance, all members must approve new members. Only Turkey and Hungary have not given their green light, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promising that parliament will do so next month.

