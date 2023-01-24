Read news from:
Austria
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden bans prepaid mobile phones, fewer young people fall victim to robberies and Turkey's president is angry with Sweden – again. Here's the latest news.

Published: 24 January 2023 07:05 CET
woman and boy walking through stockholm looking at their phones
Soon it will no longer be possible to top up a prepaid SIM card anonymously in Sweden. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

Last chance to top up your Swedish pay-as-you-go card anonymously

From February 1st it will no longer be possible to top up pay-as-you-go SIM cards anonymously due to a recent law change. Instead, they will require registration with information including the owner’s name, address and personal identity number.

The new rules come as part of a crackdown on crime, as the anonymous nature of unregistered phones makes the work of law enforcement agencies more difficult.

Foreign residents who don’t have a Swedish personal number may still be able to register their pay-as-you-go card. Comviq, for instance, says on its website that they should instead bring their foreign ID to a Pressbyrå, 7-Eleven or Circle K shop.

Swedish vocabulary: pay-as-you-go card – kontantkort

Youth robbery victims fall in Sweden

Fewer minors fell victim to robberies last year, according to new statistics from the Swedish Council on Crime Prevention (Brå). A total of 1,428 robberies of people aged under 18 were reported to the police in 2022, down 40 percent from the peak in 2019.

Such incidents have been making headlines in Sweden in recent years, after they more than doubled between 2015 and 2019 – from 1,084 to 2,489 cases reported to police.

Swedish vocabulary: a robbery – ett rån

Sweden ‘should not expect Turkey’s support over Nato’: Erdoğan after Koran burning

Sweden reacted with caution after a furious Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned the country should not expect his backing to join Nato, for allowing a Danish-Swedish far-right extremist to burn the Koran outside Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm.

“Sweden should not expect support from us for Nato,” Erdoğan said on Monday.

“I cannot comment on the statement tonight. First, I want to understand exactly what was said,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billström told Sweden’s TT news agency.

The United States defended Sweden for upholding freedom of association, but slammed the act as “vile”, saying it threatened to derail its Nato application.

Swedish vocabulary: understand – förstå

Spotify to lay off six percent of its workforce

Spotify founder Daniel Ek said he had been “too ambitious” as the Swedish streaming giant announced it is cutting six percent of its approximately 10,000 employees.

The company did not specify where the cuts will be made.

“In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about six percent across the company,” Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said on Spotify’s official blog.

If you’re a Spotify worker affected by the cuts, you’re welcome to contact The Local’s editorial team at [email protected] to give us your side of the story. Your right to be anonymous is protected by the journalist code of ethics and the Swedish constitution.

Here’s a guide to what to do if you lose your job in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: employee – anställd

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

The Prime Minister's wife has got a new job, Swedish pensioners struggle with rising food prices, and gonorrhea infections are on the increase. Here's the latest news in Sweden.

Published: 23 January 2023 06:35 CET
Swedish consulate sign calls Paludan an ‘idiot’

Around 250 people demonstrated outside the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul after far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Koran in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm.

The AP news agency reports that a sign on a window of the Swedish Consulate read: “We do not share that book-burning idiot’s view.”

It is not clear who wrote the sign, and the Swedish foreign ministry when approached by Swedish news agency TT declined to comment. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Saturday also condemned Paludan’s act, albeit in more formal language.

Swedish vocabulary: a sign – en skylt

Swedish PM’s wife becomes a priest

Birgitta Ed, the wife of the Swedish prime minister, was ordained a priest at Strängnäs Cathedral on Sunday.

Her husband Ulf Kristersson, as well as Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer and former Moderate leader Carl Bildt were among the guests present, reports TT.

Ed spent 25 years as a successful PR consultant, but decided to change her career in 2017. She holds a master’s degree in theology.

Unlike the Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church of Sweden has allowed female priests since 1958. In 2020 the number of female priests outnumbered their male counterparts.

Swedish vocabulary: ordained – prästvigd

Gonorrhea infections increase in post-pandemic Sweden

Gonorrhea infections increased in several regions across Sweden in 2022, reports TT.

In Skåne, southern Sweden, the number of infections increased 76 percent compared to 2021, with the majority of infections caused by heterosexual relations. The region says the increase cannot only be explained by the end of pandemic restrictions.

In Uppsala, central Sweden, the increase was 81 percent, rising the fastest among middle-aged men. This region links a lot of the new cases to increased travel after the pandemic, with the number of people getting infected abroad increasing by 300 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: an increase – en ökning

Swedish pensioners struggle amid rising food prices

Food prices have gone up 20 percent in the past year, according to an annual survey by Swedish pensioners’ organisation PRO. That’s in line with official calculations.

In PRO’s survey, which looked at the same items of food they looked at last year, the price of rapeseed oil went up by 45 percent and the price of Bregott (Sweden’s most popular brand of a mix of butter and margarine) went up by 42 percent.

“Many people contact us and are completely desperate. They say they go to the store but can’t afford to buy what they need. There are also some who get in touch and say that they can no longer afford to be part of PRO and go to PRO meetings, which for many are their only silver lining,” TT quotes PRO chair Åsa Lindestam as saying.

Swedish vocabulary: butter – smör

