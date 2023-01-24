For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Sweden bans prepaid mobile phones, fewer young people fall victim to robberies and Turkey's president is angry with Sweden – again. Here's the latest news.
Published: 24 January 2023 07:05 CET
Soon it will no longer be possible to top up a prepaid SIM card anonymously in Sweden. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
The Prime Minister's wife has got a new job, Swedish pensioners struggle with rising food prices, and gonorrhea infections are on the increase. Here's the latest news in Sweden.
Published: 23 January 2023 06:35 CET
