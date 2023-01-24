Read news from:
United States: ‘Vile’ burning of Koran could sabotage Sweden’s Nato membership

The United States defended Sweden for upholding freedom of association, but slammed a far-right extremist's 'repugnant' burning of the Koran, saying it threatened to derail the Nordic country's Nato membership application.

Published: 24 January 2023 06:27 CET
United States State Department spokesman Ned Price. File photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Swedish-Danish far-right activist Rasmus Paludan on Saturday torched the Islamic holy book in front of Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm just as Turkey holds up Sweden’s application to enter the transatlantic alliance.

“Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act,” United Staes State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

“It’s repugnant,” he said, also calling the incident “disgusting” and “vile”.

Price said the burning was the work of “a provocateur” who “may have deliberately sought to put distance between two close partners of ours – Turkey and Sweden”.

He “may have deliberately sought to have an impact on the ongoing discussion regarding the accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato”, Price said.

Price defended the stance of Sweden, saying that it upholds “freedom of association” and that an act “can be lawful and awful at the same time”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has Islamist political roots, voiced fury over the incident including Swedish police’s permission for the rally to take place.

Erdoğan said that Sweden should not expect support on joining Nato, after he earlier demanded that Stockholm take action on Kurdish militants which Turkey considers terrorists.

Swedish leaders roundly condemned Paludan’s actions but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.

“I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted on Saturday.

Sweden and Finland last year applied to enter the Western alliance, shedding earlier reluctance to annoy Russia after their giant neighbour invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to enter Nato.

Under the rules of the alliance, all members must approve new members. Only Turkey and Hungary have not given their green light, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promising that parliament will do so next month.

NATO

Sweden ‘should not expect Turkey’s support over Nato’: Erdoğan after Koran burning

Sweden reacted with caution after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned the country should not expect his backing to join Nato following the burning of the Koran outside Ankara's embassy in Stockholm.

Published: 24 January 2023 06:16 CET
Erdoğan’s furious comments further distanced the prospects of Sweden and Finland joining the Western defence alliance before Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary polls in May.

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbours’ historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised that his parliament would approve the two bids next month.

But Erdoğan has dug in his heels heading into a close election in which he is trying to energise his nationalist electoral base.

“Sweden should not expect support from us for Nato,” Erdoğan said in his first official response to the act by an anti-Islam politician during a protest on Saturday that was approved by the Swedish police despite Turkey’s objections.

“It is clear that those who caused such a disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their application for Nato membership,” Erdoğan said.

Sweden reacted with extreme caution to Erdoğan’s remarks.

“I cannot comment on the statement tonight. First, I want to understand exactly what was said,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Sweden’s TT news agency.

Cancelled visits

Swedish leaders roundly condemned far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s actions but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.

“I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted on Saturday.

Erdoğan has already set out a series of tough conditions that include a demand for Sweden to extradite dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects that Ankara either accuses of “terrorism” or of involvement in a failed 2016 coup.

Sweden’s courtship of Turkey appeared to be making headway with a flurry of visits by top ministers to Ankara.

Stockholm has also enacted a constitutional amendment that will make it possible to pass tougher anti-terror laws demanded by Ankara.

But things turned sour when a small Kurdish group hung an effigy of Erdoğan outside Stockholm’s city hall earlier this month.

Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador and revoked an invitation for its parliament speaker to visit Ankara.

The Swedish police decision to approve Paludan’s protests drew a similar response.

Turkey summoned Stockholm’s ambassador for another dressing down and cancelled a planned visit by Sweden’s defence minister.

Erdoğan said the burning of the Muslim holy book was a hate crime that could not be defended by free speech.

“No one has the right to humiliate the saints,” he said in nationally televised remarks.

“When we say something, we say it honestly, and when someone dishonours us, we put them in their place.”

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of Nato, condemned Erdoğan’s position on Sweden.

In an interview with German title Die Welt, he said that “freedom of expression, freedom of opinion is a precious commodity, in Sweden and in all other Nato countries. And that is why these inappropriate acts are not automatically illegal.”

Stoltenberg, who last spring was talking of a fast-track membership process of just a few weeks, added in the interview that the Swedish government had condemned the demonstration “in very clear terms”.

Article by AFP’s Dmitry Zaks

